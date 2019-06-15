A Cop Was Caught On Camera Playing Taylor Swift Music So That His Confrontation Video Could Not Be Posted Online
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If you've been feeling blah recently, you're not alone. The good news is you can retrain your brain to feel happier. Here's how to shift your mood and restore your well-being.
Tomi Lahren wasn't happy about people protesting fair and free elections back in 2016.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
Former President Trump is the fourth-lowest-ranking U.S. president, according to C-SPAN's 2021 President Historians Survey.
We tried hundreds of bottles before whittling things down to this detailed rundown of our favorite bourbons, ryes, wheaters and Tennessee whiskeys ideal for celebrating the USA.
Portable A/C units are more popular than ever, but an expert explains why you're better off without one. (From 2019)
In Wellness Theories, writer, editor and consultant Danielle Prescod shares how she practices wellness, how she sweats, why she froze her eggs and moving to another state in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country is often portrayed as a master of long-term thinking. It's not that simple.
A Russian T-72B3 tank makes quick work out of this anti-tank rocket.
Mark Cuban is a super-successful serial entrepreneur now, but he started out as a small-business owner with a lot of drive.
Is your bathroom small... or does it just look that way?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A guy nearly had his boat get away from him in Everett, Washington.
The adventurer just finished a four-man row from California to Hawaii, beating the record by nine days. During the crossing, he spoke with GQ from the middle of the Pacific about how he kept his body and mind intact.
Vintage Porsches, smoked salmon pizza, double-breasted blazers: your parents' cheesy signifiers are back, and they've never felt cooler.
17 people were injured after a botched firework disposal attempt by the Los Angeles Police Department.
They're getting too big for the baby stuff, but are they really ready for the thrills of a true horror classic?
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
A UCLA Physics Professor bet YouTuber Veritasium $10,000 that his video about going downwind faster than the wind was wrong. Here's how that bet went.
In the world of NFT art, FEWOCiOUS is an elite. But his ascension to auction house-level required him to fight like hell to get there.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
There was a massive pileup recently at the Tour de France, but this is not the first time a collision like that has happened, though this 1994 one was of a smaller scale.
How did American education become so unequal?
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
The final public appearance, before the crash, is how we'll remember The Mamba and the girl-dad all the same: in a sweet, candid moment that was shared across all our phones and computers.
Writer Anne T. Donahue shares how she excused herself from the pressure to be happy, and ultimately found contentment.
Dave Grohl makes a surprising admission about where he took the famous Nirvana drum beats from.
A Michigan Republican spent eight months searching for evidence of election fraud, but all he found was lies.
The decision to toss out the conviction goes back to a 2005 press release in which the district attorney pledged not to file charges.
Who would have expected paper to be this lethal?
Doping out the identity of an obsessive, enigmatic Instagram poster has become a favored pastime of the scrolling classes.
Willow Smith's Pink Lace-Up Converse Sneaker Pants are a legendary fashion accessory. How hard are they to recreate?
I read five articles and 20,000 words about the Tiger Mother, so you don't have to.
PetaBencana, a mapping platform, turns social media chatter into life-saving information during natural disasters.
Car noise has completely overwhelmed our cities. Here's what some places are doing to combat the scourge of sound.
Upward mobility is common for the millions who come to the US. But there's a lot more to the story.
It's all about using color to your advantage.
The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning's show, ending her four-season run at the end of July, according to the Daily Mail.
Between the heat, traffic and battling minor mechanical gremlins, the drive left me in a state of delirium.
Stephen Colbert's audience was not a big fan of the news that Bill Cosby was leaving prison early.
In a New York Times interview, Fieri — regarded as a populist hero — compared workers collecting unemployment to kids filling up on Doritos
Trump dismissed warnings about the coronavirus in January 2020, according to a new book.
As many parts of the US is currently going through a heat wave, this throwback video feels all too relevant.
I'm not willing to jump through all the hoops needed to make my home barely smarter.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.