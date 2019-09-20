Please Enjoy The Joyous Chaos During Rush Hour At The Animal Rescue Center In Wiltshire
This is truly is the best video YouTube has to offer us.
This is truly is the best video YouTube has to offer us.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
According to a police statement, "It was a short video segment, generally described as a small portion of the screen, showing a separate image from the newscast of what appeared to be a possibly pornographic or explicit image."
This is truly is the best video YouTube has to offer us.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals that his favorite joke from the show takes place in a hospital, and then explains why he walked away from the TV industry after nine seasons and 180 episodes.
Podcast host Michael Hobbes is leaving his popular series "You're Wrong About." We caught up with him about the show's legacy and his next projects.
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming a scene in New Mexico on Thursday, causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Here's how "Master of Puppets" would sound if it were performed by James Brown, Phil Collins, Linkin Park and more.
Two weeks and 28 applications later, he had just nine email responses, one follow-up phone call, and one interview with a construction company that advertised a full-time job focused on site cleanup paying $10 an hour.
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Our eyes deceive us.
After 41 years, with over half of them in the public spotlight, Kim Kardashian's birthday is a milestone we can't ignore.
A new study from consulting firm Anderson Economic Group shows that it's more costly to charge an electric vehicle compared to gasoline costs for an internal combustion car.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The volcano at La Palma, Spain has been erupting for nearly a month now.
The world's best-selling sports car is, in the eyes of some, a "chick car." Here's why the haters are wrong — and why the subculture of men who love Miatas remains so strong.
The suspect pointed a gun at the cashier in a Chevron station in Arizona before another customer, a marine corps veteran, immediately disarmed them.
What you should know about the CDC food safety alert regarding onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
Priority number one is on lock: Warm tootsies while we watch Netflix. That's great, but we also like the whimsy the glow in the dark stars add.
When Stanley Tucci looks you directly in the eyes, it's like falling in love for the first time.
A little-known river on Chicago's South Side was once a vital part of the Underground Railroad. Now, a new water trail is encouraging Chicagoans to hop into canoes and paddle through 180 years of African American history.
Sometimes, no news is good news. Other times, the most obvious news imaginable is even better.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"I was coming home on Monday when I screwed up my car pedals, so I pulled the gate out of place and went down my yard. God helped me and nothing worse happened."
The addictive tennis-Ping-Pong hybrid might be the last thing red and blue Americans can agree on. "I literally want every person in the world to play this game," says one convert.
While the "Mini Pupper" name is bit twee for its own good, this tiny robotic dog is far too interesting to pass up.
Why is Arkansas the driest state in America? Where do morality and geography crystalize?
Tom Silva, a general contractor, shows you how to patch up all kinds of drywall issues with minimum effort and maximum efficiency.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
For all that the model's experiences differed from mine, I devoured her debut memoir.
From health trends to the evolution of marketing, we can learn a lot about American culture from the history of breakfast cereal.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Is the huge US national debt a problem? It better not be!
What's it like to work on the decentralized future when you have rent due?
We don't know what was the rationale behind this, but it is satisfying to watch it unfold in slow-motion.
The bubbles just keep getting bigger.
Fully aquatic whale-rats. Praying mantises the size of dogs. Scientists imagine the future evolution of life on Earth.
One is much more direct, while one gets into long, discursive monologues about why he doesn't like labels.
The YC team began testing a co-founder matching platform with some early users in January this year and it went live in July. Here's what they've learned so far.
In addition to the side effects they often impart, it's not even clear if SSRIs really work. Where are our better drugs?
Licensed funeral director and mortician Victor M. Sweeney reveals how to get your start in the business, why dead bodies get stiff so quick, how the job affects his mental health and more.
"Ambulance" directed by Michael Bay and adapted from a 2005 Danish film of the same name, will premiere in theaters on February 18.
Everyone from bawdy bachelorettes to married lesbians pay Ray the masseur to get them off. And he gloats that when it comes to female pleasure, he's the G.O.A.T.
This excerpt from Reynolds' 2015 interview with David Letterman still makes us laugh aloud.
In ways both large and small, American society still assumes that the default adult has a partner and that the default household contains multiple people.
Is "The French Dispatch" a beautiful, nostalgic ode to eras bygone or is it too twee for its own good? Here's what the reviews say.
Belinda Carr explains why everyone needs to take the videos about 3D printing concrete houses with a huge grain of salt.
The German craftsman created the iconic spaceship using a combination of plastic, foam, paper, polystyrene and aluminum and 2,800 hours of hard work.
The new social network founded by former President Trump may violate the terms of use of the software on which it is based.