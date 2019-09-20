Pete Davidson Crashes Jake Paul-Ben Askren Fight Backstage By Hilariously Roasting Both Boxers
Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard.
Since the Matt Gaetz scandal first broke at the end of March, there's been a lot of crazy developments you may have missed. LegalEagle's Devin Stone gets us all up to speed.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The "double-dosed Pfizer elites" insist they're joking. Not everyone is so sure.
Later this month, you can get your Poké on with a full-fledged sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic photography game.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
So Wylie learned last year that owl calls are "kind of fire." Now she is expanding her catchy avian collection.
The U.S. military seems aloof to the fact that it's being toyed with by a terrestrial adversary and key capabilities may be compromised as a result.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
Get clean hair without nuking it with shampoo.
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Norway is constructing the world's first ship tunnel and it intends to be an engineering marvel.
I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.
You'll have to slow this play down to realize how Daniel Smith actually got this touchdown pass off.
About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.
It's a novel idea for any state that wants to attract skilled professionals—in exchange for moving there, they will pay off your student loan debt.
Sometimes the dish misses the mark so much that Ramsay can't help but laugh.
A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had accidentally gotten the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially getting the Moderna shot first.
In the developed world, these levels of gun violence are a uniquely American problem. Here's why.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sam Ross wrote a song around this broken air conditioner and it kind of slaps.
Mark Rober introduces the internet to his son, and it's making us all emotional.
Pocket knives, whiskey stones, candles, sunglasses and more are on sale at Huckberry. Let's enjoy the warm weather.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
I was shocked to learn there are places in this country that to this day forbid freedom-loving Americans from ever filling the tank themselves.
Johnson & Johnson sought help from its three rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to look into reports of blood clots, but Pfizer and Moderna both declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Only AstraZeneca agreed, according to the WSJ.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
To solve my typos, I had to become a typo.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet to John Stamos's "Big Shot."
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
This week's characters include a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers, a political science PhD candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko and more.
One of the coolest K'nex coasters you'll ever see.
Looking for a K-Cup machine? This Keurig has a 4.8-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 reviews counted. It also makes for one heck of a Mother's Day gift.
Last summer, Elon Musk, the shy, reclusive CEO of the Tesla electric-car making concern, stated that the company was "very close to Level 5 autonomy" — that is, autonomous vehicles capable of complete self-driving — and all that remained were "many small problems." I argued that those many small problems are, in fact, a huge deal and represent the inherent chaos of the world that must be dealt with. A fun example of this is currently blowing up online.
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
On the floor of the Mediterranean, Laurent Ballesta and three other explorers discovered amazing sea life, and signs of our impact on a mysterious landscape.
Hours after I deactivated my account and put a bounty on it, Chrissy Teigen announced she, too, would be leaving Twitter.
Universal Pictures gave this YouTuber $100 to remake their action flick and he seemingly pulled it off with flying colors.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
HBO has a new series called "The Nevers" about a bunch of women with supernatural powers in 1896 London. The production design is excellent and there's a fictional 1890s electric car, and it looks pretty cool.
The death of Eric Parsa, a severely autistic 16-year-old boy, has a lot of disturbing similarities to the death of George Floyd.
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.