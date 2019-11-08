Kid With Perfect Pitch Instantly Identifies Wildly Complex Chords
Rick Beato tests his son Dylan's extraordinary ability to identify notes.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
The run is the latest in a series of practice runs as the Bloodhound team attempts to crack the 1000 mph barrier.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
The reason why mariners paint their ships red on the bottom might surprise you.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: hymen memes, history TikTok and wholesome buff guys.
In the Netherlands, people have been seeking out windy exercise for more than a hundred years. Today, the practice is so common that it's known as "uitwaaien."
Like a mermaid, but one that will chill your soul.
We've all perhaps entertained fanciful notions about sliding down a drain. This man made that notion into a reality.
This list is by no means exhaustive, nor is it presented in any specific order. It is, much like your timeline, curated chaos.
Nine years ago, I did a reverse image search on a photograph of me and was shocked to discover it had become a meme. People online thought my smile, combined with the look in my eyes, seemed terribly sad. They were calling me "Hide the Pain Harold."
"Crime Junkie," one of the country's hottest podcasts, has built a business telling stories about true crime. The tales just aren't their own.
No retrospective on a decade in music is complete without rounding up those artists who scored one freak hit and announcing, "Remember them?"
We're not crying… we're not crying… seriously, we're not — ah, fudge it.
Quantum computing could change everything from genetics to weather forecasting, but are we ready for the security risks?
The toddler was about to crawl to a doorway leading to a steep flight of stairs when his cat came to the rescue.
It's tough to manage a massive RPG once you're nearly thirty.
He's a simple boy. When he sees a ball, he kicks.
Remember the old video game "Spy Hunter"? Or the old movie "The Italian Job"? Sure you do. You may recall that one of the most notable events in both game and movie involved driving a car up a ramp, and into the back of a truck, often while in motion. A Subaru Forrester driver in Northampton, Massachusetts appeared to have attempted the same move earlier today, but with significantly worse results.
This is impressive on multiple levels.
It's lonely being a dude, but it doesn't have to be.
And the untold story of a Spotify killer that never saw the light of day.
We've just about forgotten what the original iPhone looked like and it's interesting to see how things have progressed these past 12 years.
After a ten-year relationship ends painfully, Mona Kirschner finds herself searching for emotional and physical healing at a weight loss center in Brazil.
For the past 13 years, a family has been rolling, preparing and serving mouth-wateringly fresh noodles inside a nondescript factory - but you better come early to eat here.
Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent. HowMuch.net visualized the median net worth of adults living across the globe.
On November 2, former music journalist Lauren Nostro published a tweet: "It's so wild that {redacted} is able to run an entire digital magazine when hes [sic] also running people out of the place because "he can't keep his dick in his pants."
As if sword fights weren't exciting enough!
Mozilla's browser debuted on November 9, 2004, and became a phenom before losing ground to Chrome. Now it's doubling down on user privacy and autonomy.
My mystical, magical hunt through auras, angels and property records.
Elisabeth Moss stars in a remake of the science fiction horror film classic, premiering February 28, 2020.
These brands have names like Tin Audio, Yinyoo, Revonext, and prices range from $10 to $50. Build quality is sometimes shoddy or inconsistent — but the sound is incredible.
For one delivery person, driving around with a car full of pot feels a lot safer than the gig economy.
This word, "bastard," enthralls me. I've heard my dad use it, and read it in a Stephen King novel or two. I thought it referred to a bad person. But no, that's me, I think on the bus ride home. That's a word for what I am: a bastard.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
Patriot Front is perhaps the most active white supremacist group in the nation. ProPublica explores its origins, secret communications, history of arrests and outsize aims for an all-white America.
One little dog waited patiently under a tree in the rain, but another dog demonstrated that it was ready to go.
A mother wonders if we are all born with synesthesia.
Multiple studies are now showing that millennials have lower income and half the wealth of older generations.
Both iPhones and Android phones appear to have experienced the issue, and all major carriers are involved.
After many requests by US diplomats to put up a Ronald Reagan statue in Berlin, the Trump administration took matters into its own hands.
With the 2020 race heating up, celebrities have started to open their wallets as well as their mouths.
The tables have turned — but not for the reasons you might think.
Most people I met in Anna, Illinois, wish the racist lore behind the city's name would go away. So why hasn't it?
These demos are always crowd-pleasers and tantalizing teases of how users might soon be able to further streamline their workflows. But in recent years these sneak peeks have also provided a look at how artificial intelligence promises to radically change all the digital tools we use.
Anthropologists believe the remains point to the first-ever discovery of human-made mammoth traps, which would've been used to hunt the massive animals 15,000 years ago.