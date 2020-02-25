Penguins Want To Land On Slippery Piece Of Ice. Penguins Fail, Again And Again And Again
Birds of a feather slip together.
Birds of a feather slip together.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Some truths about the universe and our experience in it seem immutable. The sky is up. Nothing can travel faster than light. Multicellular life needs oxygen to live. Except we might need to rethink that last one.
The news about the spread of the virus beyond China is growing more and more serious — and that's before you consider the serious economic ramifications to come.
ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina and accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he went live.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
"Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn't want to participate in it anymore."
Bloomberg hates being called an oligarch. So we tried to figure out if the term actually fits the $60 billion man.
Birds of a feather slip together.
A farmer led archaeologists to an ancient stone, which told the tale of a great king defeating King Midas. Yes, that King Midas.
The U.S. Army recently, and apparently inadvertently, offered a look at new concept art and models relating to a massive artillery piece that wouldn't be out of place in the G.I. Joe universe.
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game.
America's biggest stores are becoming third-party marketplaces.
Anchorage-based creative Paxson Woelber has captured stunning photographs that illuminate the massive ice formations he recently stumbled upon in an Alaskan cave.
From a $224 4K gaming display to some sick Asics sneakers to a Ninja multi-cooker, the deals available on Amazon today are too good to pass by.
If you've been watching Pete Buttigieg out on the stump, you might feel like you're experiencing a little déjà vu. The Recount went back and found numerous instances of the South Bend mayor imitating President Barack Obama's famous speeches.
Eighty years ago, the discovery of one small isotope helped us unravel the mysteries of the past.
If you had your money on the dunk of the year coming out of the Mid-Eastern Conference by way of North Carolina A&T, come collect your winnings.
The New York metro area has the largest metro economy in the United States — so large that it's commensurate to Canada's economy all by itself.
Shot over the course of a decade, London-based photographer Jo Broughton's "Empty Porn Sets" offers a behind-the-scenes look at the fantasy landscapes of porn.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
You never know when you may need a pocket knife, but you don't want to carry one all the time. What do you do? Get a B-2 Dog Tag. This dog tag has a fully concealed nano blade pocket knife and it's half off now.
The man best known for his mission to launch himself into the sky to prove the earth was flat died in a rocket crash this weekend, and left behind questions about his beliefs.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When the best athlete on the field is, hands down, an adorable dog.
For five years, "Bernie Bros" have been villains in the political news cycle — an effort to halt the rise of a progressive movement the establishment refuses to understand.
"I was on a train in France in SNCF lines. I went to the bathroom and realized that the toilet pipe goes directly down onto the tracks."
Medical examiners provide crucial insights into public health and safety. What happens when we don't have enough of them?
Brooks Koepka is collecting majors at a record clip while upending the tour's social norms, wearing Off-White on the course — and making clear he wouldn't mind changing the game forever.
We may have smartphone cameras these days, but we just do the same thing people have always done: take pictures of our pets.
The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star answers questions about his friendship with Ian Mckellen, whether he's related to Martha Stewart and how he got knighted.
For decades, many of the biggest names in tech have leaned on a little-known law to avoid being held responsible for some of the most controversial content on their platforms.
Next time someone tells you soccer players aren't tough, show them this clip of St. Mirren's Jane O'Toole.
Scientists may disagree about eggs, but most evidence is in favor of eating them.
The two-story rectangular house slots into the void like a mismatched puzzle piece.
What have we been doing all our lives using only our forks?
When the words "Yeet" are painted over the plane, you know how this is going to go.
The mellow duo Air Supply found success in the 1980s thanks to their easy-listening love songs. But one lyric was so strange it had to be revised.
We're deeply impressed by this animation — but mostly we're really hungry for pancakes now.
The CMOS image sensor has dominated cameras for nearly 20 years, but quantum dots may take its place.
Wilder has said the elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk weighed 40 pounds and was the key reason for his defeat to Tyson Fury.
I'll be there for you through the decades, like I've been there before.
"This is what passes for innovation in Silicon Valley. It's a dorm. It is a very expensive dorm."
The old but newly popular notion that one's love life can be analyzed like an economy is flawed — and it's ruining romance.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
Who needs a professional designer when you can save money and make a book cover by yourself, right? Wrong.
The last time she spoke to her son, Lashona Williams was sitting alone in the bleachers of Greenville High School's football stadium, near midfield and a few rows up from the team bench.
The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor.
This was not part of the package deal.
These 30 residences and private outdoor hideaways built by architects are all deeply personal projects.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.