Paul Rudd Gave The Most Relatable Answer When Asked Who His Wife Would've Picked For 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Paul Rudd was asked who his wife would've picked for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and everyone would have to agree.
Paul Rudd was asked who his wife would've picked for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and everyone would have to agree.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
At the time of this post, the giant ad for the as-yet-nonexistent Kyle Scheele Meal is still there.
Recruiters get weird when I ask.
Paul Rudd was asked who his wife would've picked for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and everyone would have to agree.
"Powder Days" investigates the perilous future of a life spent chasing snow.
No seriously, it's easier than you think.
CNN's Michael Ballaban takes a fully automated Tesla out for a spin in Brooklyn — and let's just say we are still quite far away from the future.
Female Peloton riders are expressing frustration and concern over the "High Five" feature and the limited options they have to combat harassment on the platform.
At parties around the city, organizers and guests said that people seemed hungrier to attend — and, once they were there, to explore — than ever.
Things got uncomfortable after Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) questioned Saule Omarova, nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, about her time in the Soviet Union.
First there was *NSYNC. Then Britney. Then Janet. Through it all, he remained an untouchable golden boy — until finally his image fell apart.
A new study estimates that up to 1.6 million Americans have experienced covid-related smell loss for longer than six months, with little chance of recovery.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Venice was built on muddy sand and water, so it's no surprise that over-flooding has been a problem and the city faces serious risks to its long-term survival with sea-levels expected to rise to all-time highs.
"Then we got a Maserati and then we got a Ferrari and then we bought a new boat. Because you're living your life."
Former Yakuza Tatsuya Shindo, who is now a pastor, rates ten poplar Yakuza scenes from Japanese and American films and shows off his half-cut finger, a gnarly remnant of his past.
A mystery good Samaritan rescued two dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat from a house fire.
The father of Disney actor Peyton Clark and YouTuber Acacia Kersey has been accused of pressuring teens into nude photos and then allegedly selling them online.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
This week, we've also got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman are the absolute worst in this Hulu miniseries about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape that broke the internet.
It's a "universally disliked change," says co-founder Jawed Karim
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
Reality Labs is working on clothing that helps you feel things in the metaverse.
The British automaker's supercar edges out the Tesla Model S Plaid in a best of three drag race; that's something we haven't seen in a while.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
A partial lunar eclipse over three hours long will occur in the early hours of Friday, November 19. Here's how to see it.
Voyeurs. Sabotaged accounts. Backdoor schemes. For years, the retail giant has handled your information less carefully than it handles your packages.
Here's a collection of great, affordable gifts for the women in your life that'll make them feel cared for and that they'll get to use right away.
David Chang, a restaurateur, author, host of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious" and Hulu's "The Next Thing You Eat," sweats it out and drops culinary wisdom on the Internet's hottest talk show.
Experts share tips on how to maintain a consistent exercise routine that'll help you stay fit and fresh as you enter middle-age.
Find out how the recently released sci-fi epic grounds its special effects in reality and creates a unique and special visual tone, unlike anything you've ever witnessed before.
How, and why, making some noise can enhance the experience for you and your partner.
Julius Jones was taken off death row and given life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on the same day he was scheduled to be executed.
Jason Sudeikis proves he can play any kind of coach in his hilarious appearance in this over-the-top Foo Fighters music video.
They won't cause you any harm, but there are reasons to remove them before taking a bite.
The story of Ewan Forbes shows how trans people were able to enjoy equality — until it was quietly removed to protect male rights of succession.
For Jason Alexander, the show would never be the same after this extraordinary moment.
How much do you really want a small Android phone?
Nine people have left the website since March. Those we spoke to cited executive overreach and dwindling resources.
"I think they call that pillow talk. He agreed with every word that came out of Trump's mouth," Kimmel joked.
Learn about where your family is from, find new family members and see what kind of traits you carry for just $99.
Since the 1920s, Macy's has sent more than 90 versions of its famed Thanksgiving Day Parade down the streets of Manhattan.
A rare behind the scenes look at Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) in the studio with Howard Ashman.
The lawsuits over the former president's executive privilege claims feed into the far-right narrative that he is the rightful president.
Women's professional tennis executives have questioned the authenticity of the statement Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai released after she previously posted an allegation against a ruling party member.