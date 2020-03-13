Patrick Stewart Faces Off With Pete Buttigieg Over 'Star Trek' Trivia
Who's the bigger "Star Trek" nerd? Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or the actor who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard?
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
He was jailed for killing her daughter. Then she feared the police had the wrong man.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
They were chatting about coronavirus before the ride took off, but clearly they had more pressing concerns.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum attempted to get Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to answer whether there were enough intensive care units and enough ventilators to handle the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
We stopped touching each other on a Wednesday. Or was it Tuesday? Information came at us so fast you could swear the days of the week had transposed
Could the way we design buildings boost efficiency and create other benefits?
Instagrammer @electricalgram shares a day in the life of his career, which seems like a good job if you're focused on social distancing.
Clear. Approachable. Actionable. Perfect.
Twenty-three years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. left his 52-inch belt at The Source magazine weeks before he died. Nine Keepers of the Belt kept it safe and secret. Why was this accessory so important?
Italy has strict lockdown and social distancing protocols in place and this guy is taking it seriously (but also not entirely seriously).
Let the graphic designers of yesteryear impress upon you the importance of Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry.
At least the guys behind the The Hacksmith channel on YouTube are still having some fun.
This man cut out some holes in a box and kept his dogs transfixed on a whack-a-mole hot dog.
A man arrived in Grand Bend, Ontario, believing it was a refuge for strange species. Kieran Delamont observes the fallout.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we've got Barb, songs to wash your hands to, and Paul Gosar's "thinking about life and mortality" tweet.
TL;DR: Unless it's really bad, try to get through it in self-quarantine.
Everyday, they grapple with traumatic experiences, punishing hours, and high rates of PTSD. No one seems to care — not even the people they call colleagues.
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
One small seller's whiplash Amazon experience is a snapshot of the highs and lows of doing business on the e-commerce platform.
The utter lack of time zones, daylight and people creates a bizarre world.
This is some expert questioning right here.
Experts weigh in on whether you should cancel your dates, dinner parties and gym sessions.
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
Why, as the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, is the United States not testing for it as fast as other countries?
Long talked about as a presidential aspirant, the New York governor is hunkering down in Albany, watching national politics from afar. What's he thinking?
"I'm not saying it's a good idea. But it's my idea."
Iranian authorities began digging a pair of trenches for victims just days after the government disclosed the initial outbreak. Together, their lengths are that of a football field.
Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm opens up about his Twitch alter ego.
Thousands of years ago, the climate of the Sahara desert was completely different.
When the phone rang at 2:15 a.m. in Paris, it was decision time: Try to get home or possibly get stuck?
As AT&T moves to lift usage caps, lawmakers begin pressuring ISPs to do more.
If you thought you'd been told the full story of how fantasy sports became a cultural phenomenon, well, you don't know the half of it.
Plenty of legends have played the twilights of their careers in unfamiliar jerseys, from Michael Jordan to Joe Montana to Brett Favre. None of those cases unfolded like Brady's could. What sets this apart is what could sting so much in New England.
Sometimes in life you can run and you can hide.
After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too — here's what they learned.
The following models represent a range of possible scenarios based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases that are detected.
After the initial spike in China, Covid-19 has rapidly spread around the world. Here's how it's grown since late January.
Earth was once the only world known to have volcanoes, but they're all over the place, spouting lava and icy plumes.
President Trump has met with several people who are being monitored for the virus, and at least one who has tested positive over the past week.
A hilarious guessing game among strangers gets very uncomfortable.
The chore gap between the genders is widening, so Sophie Morris switched roles with her husband to see how it would affect their lives.
OMG — do you really have to ask?
Stocks plummeted once again on Thursday after President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve both failed to quell concerns over the economic slowdown stemming from the coronavirus, leading to a historic drop for the U.S. markets.