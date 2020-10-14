Parrot Throws A Hilarious Tantrum When It Finds Out Owner Is Going Out
Don't worry — there's a happy ending in the end.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
Back in February — it seems like four years ago — my lovely 18-year-old daughter Abbie and I were made what seemed like a pretty good offer.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
The super fan behind the @fine_art_simpsons Instagram account has found a wonderfully creative way to blend the iconic figures from the longest-running sitcom in history into famous works of art.
Kindly Detroiters help a stranger with an expired parking meter.
Amid the chaos, experts say a few states stand out in their approaches to public health, mass unemployment and school reopening.
Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie invited guests from the Maritimes and Maine to their wedding.
"I'd say, on average, I work about 30 mins to one hour a day."
Whether you're into cool-weather camping, or you're simply stocking up for next year, you'll want to snag these discounted outdoor goodies.
Who ever thought a 2001 Ford e250 cargo van could look this cool?
Or how I found a violent white supremacist's Achilles' heel: online dating.
There are plenty of good, interesting products on sale during Amazon Prime Day. There's also stuff that's just kind of weird.
The stages of going through being scared: fear, anger, profanity and finally, contrite acceptance.
Igors Rausis, a Ukrainian-born ex-grandmaster who has competed for Latvia, Bangladesh, and the Czech Republic, has made history not only for becoming an elite player well into his 50s, but for receiving the harshest ban chess's governing body has ever handed out. Not that it's stopped him from continuing to play in other tournaments.
After a Parkland Elementary teacher in Texas was booted out of her virtual classroom, her kids tried their best to behave.
COVID-19 has revealed the depths of the nation's rental housing crisis — but a group of Minneapolis tenants has shown that a different future is possible.
Among the many cascading travesties that have defined the year 2020, Taco Bell's inexplicable culling of many of its most popular items from its menu rates up there at — well, not very high actually, but it is still a solid and unnecessary kick in the balls during an already awful year.
You want to be very careful before you step on this bee's territory.
Fortunately, no one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged when this 5,400kg Tallboy bomb from World War II was detonated.
The mid-century, Japanese-inspired home of legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck in Wilton, Connecticut, is on the market for the first time.
Gender reveals are already a dubious enough construct, but this one really takes the cake.
A top editor is now reviewing Rukmini Callimachi's reporting on terrorism, which turned distant conflicts into accessible stories but drew criticism from colleagues.
Ron Howard's adaptation of J.D. Vance's wildly popular memoir about an Appalachian family is coming to Netflix November 24, 2020.
Who knew that this little thing called the internet would last?
"You are your driver's license, your credit card, your health care card, your building access card."
Wes Craven's "Scream" is one of the best meta horror movies out there, but not every part of it makes sense.
What's the most famous transgender woman in the world talking about? Outside of feuding with Joe Rogan, starting her own YouTube deal and floating rumors of a return to reality TV? Just about everything.
Gauging whether or not we dwell inside someone else's computer may come down to advanced AI research — or measurements at the frontiers of cosmology.
Happy Prime Day! If you're a coffee fan, today is a great time to get a deal on coffee machines and coffee peripherals. Here are some of the best Prime Day coffee bargains available now to Amazon Prime members.
It's one of the most important muscle groups, yet it's almost never talked about. Physical therapists are hoping to change that.
This new theme park attraction in Nijigen no Mori, an amusement park in Japan, is definitely one of its kind.
A Canadian woman has returned five artifacts she took from Pompeii in 2005, saying they have plagued her with bad luck.
The months ahead will be difficult. But the medical cavalry is coming, and the rest of us know what we need to do.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
The breadth of The Beatles's excellent musical contributions is so staggering, it might be easy to miss some of their deeper cuts, such as the deconstructed beauty of this track from "A Hard Days Night."
New research suggests that hearing eco-friendly tips like these actually makes people less likely to do anything about climate change.
How "Spiritfarer" made me a more compassionate person.
Walt Disney conceptualized an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. That's not what ultimately was built.
I mastered the art of the dry(ish) hang—and you can too.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether hanging out with other people inside is risky. That's a big problem.
The song returns at No. 21 with its best streaming and sales week ever.
We gathered all the most useful information from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event today, which announced the new iPhones, to answer your burning questions, including: how cool are they, how soon can you buy them, and for how much?
