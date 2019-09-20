Parrot Pulls Off A Surprisingly Convincing Impression Of A Metal Detector
We don't think it's an intentional impression, but it does sound oddly like a metal detector.
Participants lost their sense of time as the weeks passed during the multidisciplinary "Deep Time" project, which studied human adaptation in extreme circumstances.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A piece of space debris zipped by SpaxeX's Crew Dragon capsule. Fortunately for the astronauts on board, the debris passed by without any collision.
Texas will add two congressional seats courtesy of 4 million new residents, while California will lose a single seat for the first time in 170 years of statehood
The interplanetary image was taken by NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter.
One is singular ("wife" is "esposa") and one is plural ("handcuffs" is "esposas"), but still, they are eerily similar.
Science fiction is full of ships that can zip around the cosmos. Only some are even loosely based on actual science.
Demand is sky-high. Supply is worryingly low. What's the deal with our wood problem?
Hopkins, who was not present at the Academy Awards last night, delivered an acceptance speech that paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.
There are 62 millionaires for every 1,000 Swiss taxpayers.
Or at least the one thing I — an aspirational vegetarian — got wrong for a long time.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
She still injured her back, but this slip could have been so much worse.
A few years ago, a man named Liam Enea got his hands on a photo album from his late relative. Inside, he was surprised to discover a trove of never-before-seen photos captured during the infamous September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers in 2001.
The harvesting of bamboo salt is surprisingly labor-intensive.
Figuring out what to do with your life is a challenge for anyone. Students are often told to get their bachelor's degree and find their passion and they'll eventually be rewarded by landing their dream job.
From research to reality, and the key steps in between.
It's a strange but oddly gentle sight, two firefighters bending down to help a small turtle have sume water.
If we can't ditch plastic, we can at least make it more recyclable — at least that's what researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Department of Energy are proposing with a new material called PDK.
The SpaceX founder was blunt about the dangers of traveling to the Red Planet. "We don't make anyone go," Musk said laughing. "It's volunteers only!"
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Even the robot vacuum has a dirty sense of humor.
Sensible tippling advice from workout fanatic, entrepreneur and wine lover Tom Lutz.
With a classic silhouette, wonderful texture and construction that's built to last, it's hard to ask for a better tee. And if you buy three, you can save $10.
You needn't sport a backwards cap and goatee to rock cargo shorts. These shorts from Proof offer loads of utility while looking surprisingly modern.
Not only will these massive battery backups keep your power on during grid failures, they also work in tandem with solar panels to reduce your monthly bills.
Inhaling sulfur hexafluoride will make your voice deeper. Just wait till you hear what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
What if a single vaccine could protect us against SARS, MERS, COVID-19 and every other coronavirus-related disease, forever and ever?
With Ralph Walker's art deco landmark currently being transformed into residences, DesignBoom delves into the archives for an inside look at the historical structure and some of the features hidden behind its limestone façade.
It loves this music, and it's not afraid to show it.
Find out how the temperature in 1,000 major cities across the world has changed already and how much it could increase by in the coming years.
Scientists are worrying a lifetime of autoimmune disease could be caused the autoantibodies made during covid infections.
"Hitting The Breaks" is oddly reminiscent of shows like "Schitt's Creek" and "Modern Family."
She thought he was an artistic genius. He wanted to "dip her ass in gold." And now it's over.
Whether for survival or for friendship, male sperm whales travel the seas with the boys.
Part of the balcony of a building in Izhevsk, Russia, collapsed, but fortunately, everybody survived.
The world's largest vaccine producer is struggling to overcome its latest COVID-19 surge — and that's everyone's problem.
Here is a roundup of last night's standout Oscars moments — the good, the bad, the weird and well, the Harrison Ford — and the best internet reactions to them.
Bubba Wallace had an extremely close call with Joey Logano's airborne car at Talladega.
A parenthood clarity therapist explains how she helps fence sitters make one of the most important decisions of their lives.
All crew members on board the Nanggala-402 are presumed dead, according to the military.
The statement, "Don't be a sheep. Think for yourself," feels a bit ironic here.
The quality of your image need not suffer just because you're using a projector. Clip the digital coupon, and you can save an extra $100 off this beautiful 4K projector.
You know "We Got The Beat," "Vacation" and "Our Lips Are Sealed," but do you know the story of The Go-Go's — the history-making all-girl band behind the hits?
If you close your eyes, you can imagine this genuinely being Frances McDormand's real reaction.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
These are three common money mistakes that recent grads make, along with advice on how to fall into the same habits.
You can take the lads out of the banter, but you can never take the bants out of the lads.