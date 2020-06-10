Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

ARE THEY REALLY KEEPING US SAFE?

jalopnik.com

As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.

NAVAL-GAZING

3 diggs hakaimagazine.com

Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.

THERE WILL BE BLOOD

theringer.com

Everything that made Brian Fuller's series — its sleek-yet-grotesque style, meticulous pacing, and unique love — was everything that made it feel out of place on NBC. But now that the show has hit Netflix, countless viewers are primed to discover its treasures.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample