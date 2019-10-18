Man Parachutes Right Into The Middle Of A Soccer Game In Italy
The game shall go on, regardless of rain, wind, or men falling from the sky.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
Sadly, this toddler has better form than most of us out there.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
Profits are hard to come by — and Apple and Amazon aren't going away.
Surprisingly, it's not companies like Apple that are making the list of companies that offer the highest median salaries to employees.
'A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.'
'I filmed this video at a friend's bucks party about a year ago. We had all gone down individually and I suggested we all go down together. We had no idea about what was about to transpire. The end result was one of our friends hurt his neck for about 3 months and I hurt my ankle for a couple of months.'
At the height of the Me Too movement, the message of the training seminar was 'fix the women.'
A long-buried street that led pilgrims to the Jewish Temple 2,000 years ago was commissioned by Roman governor Pontius Pilate.
Talk about some stellar social media sleuthing.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
Election results show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government after Monday's general election.
When Waad al-Kateab decided to start a family with her husband, her friends told her she was crazy. It was 2015 and they were living in Aleppo.
Every designer needs access to great design assets. Scopio gives you unlimited, royalty-free access to an enormous photo library from photographers around the world. Get lifetime access for just $29 today.
The fire has grown extremely quickly, expanding from one acre to thirty in less than an hour.
A scandal over radiation exposure at the park is the latest weapon employees are using against each other in a perpetually toxic workplace.
Unofficial but impressive tests show that, thanks to the way the OLED pixels work, dark mode saves significant battery life. You're welcome.
Rape, torture and human experiments. Sayragul Sauytbay offers firsthand testimony from a Xinjiang 'reeducation' camp.
Clean, calm and harmonious, the blending of Japanese and Scandi designs is increasingly sought-after. What are the factors that makes them so compatible?
Alison Stine confronts the ways in which being hard of hearing has made her job search more difficult.
To write 'Last Call,' author Brad Thomas Parsons visited bars across the country to ask bartenders what they would choose as their final drink.
A New Jersey utility sparked outrage for charging customers to subsidize nuclear plants. We checked the bills. Turns out, that was just one of 16 lurking surcharges.
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
In the era of the job-hopper, it seems like more of a pipe dream than a reality, but these guys really did report to the same office for decades
Most geodes — hollow, crystal-lined rocks — can fit in the palm of your hand. But the giant Pulpi Geode, which is about half the size of a small bedroom, fills part of an abandoned mine in southeastern Spain.
These movie palaces were fixtures of American cities large and small for the first half of the 20th century, providing suitably wondrous escapist backdrops to the celluloid fantasies of their screens.
Teens are paying the price for school-shooting threats — whether they're real or not.
Near an airport in Amsterdam, an artist has figured out a way to both please the eye and soothe the ear.
If you've ever gone car shopping, you know dealers will pull out of the air any number of bonkers excuses not to disclose their pricing.
Many forecasts for climate change assume that tropical forests will continue to soak up carbon dioxide as the world warms. What if they don't?
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
It seems we've reached a sort of stasis, and it's not clear what might change it. Will the internet look radically different in ten years, or just somewhat sleeker?
Ever dreamed of making your commute inÂ an IndyCar? Gary Cheney made it happen.
A comic artist's take on what the future of transportation might really feel like.
'The Godfather' director joins in the criticism of superhero films, and James Gunn of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' responds.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A new book challenges one of our most persistent illusions — that meritocracy is possible, or even makes any sense.
Last year, Bryan Goldberg revealed big plans for his relaunch of Gawker, then postponed it indefinitely while laying off the whole staff. Now, there's serious talk of reviving it yet again. Here's what happened behind the scenes.
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
'My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going,' Castro said in an email to supporters on Monday.
A ranking of every segment from the Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes of the animated comedy series, from worst to best. Buckle up.
The Colorado River serves over 35 million Americans before reaching Mexico — but it is dammed at the border, leaving locals on the other side with a dry delta
A less error-prone DNA editing method could correct many more harmful mutations than was previously possible.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
'Annexit,' as some call it, appears to be part of a global trend towards separation. The effort follows in the wake of other Southern U.S. separation movements in racially fraught communities like Stockbridge, Georgia, and Baton Rouge, LA.
Murder, white supremacist cults, masked cops, and raining squid — we walk through the series premiere of HBO's new 'Watchmen' show.
