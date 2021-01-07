Our Brains Make This Audio Sound Different When We Read The Lips Of The Speaker
Here's a demonstration of the McGurk effect, an extraordinary audio illusion.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
The mob that forced Congress to flee organized on both obscure and mainstream sites.
Sometimes BODMAS is just PEMDAS by another name. And no, the answer is not 100.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Thanks to Tesla's skyrocketing stock price.
The shocking images of a violent mob storming the United States Capitol in Washington DC were featured on the front pages of newspapers across the country and around the world on Thursday.
Why do $4 and $40 screen protectors advertise the same things? YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss peels back the layers on smartphone screen protectors.
She'd been told that childbirth was going to be painful. But as the hours wore on, nothing bothered her — even without an epidural.
Unprecedented violence erupted in Washington DC as Donald Trump supporters stopped the ratification of Joe Biden's victory.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
Trying to turn your kid into content? You might get chased off the internet.
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.
The best exit is the "Tokyo Drift" exit.
Trump's former chief of staff is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
The offices of the Parliamentarian were raided and looted after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.
And how the new coronavirus variant could present further challenges down the line.
No, that's not a trick question. Your cup of coffee has probably come from halfway around the world and via hundreds of workers — from farms to factories — that've helped it along the way.
Procrastination gets the best of all of us, to the detriment of our work, happiness and health. But a new theory could provide us with the easiest way to kick the habit.
As VCs sour on California and New York, an emerging class of tech hubs stand to benefit from divided government: bright blue cities in ruby-red states.
Nordic noir has a very predictable formula, as comedian Alasdair Beckett-King hilariously illustrates.
The US has faced three eras of destruction: the age of invasion from 1783-1941, the age of missiles from 1941-1989, and since 1989, the age of viruses.
A real-time account of the hours when rioters breached the Capitol and brought the government to a halt.
The US government did not fall and today the sun rose. But what can we take away from yesterday's events?
A North Korean refugee describes the harrowing experience of surviving labor camps and escaping from North Korea twice.
Your cooking area is the size of a Game Boy. But with some strategic gear you can still whip up a storm of good food.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after hours of chaos in which protesters forced their way into the building and abruptly halted Congress' tally of Electoral College votes.
National Guard, FBI and others sent to the scene after the U.S. Capitol was breached.
Both Earth's speed and distance from the sun changes around its orbit which affects the length of the seasons.
For the last six decades, 79-year-old Italian writer Maurizio Campiverdi has toured some of the world's most luxurious restaurants.
The baseball icon whose elbow operation changed sports forever is on oxygen. Just don't tell his anti-vaxxer chiropractor kid.
Chef Ming Tsai shows off a simple and effective cutting board hack that makes prepping bell peppers an absolute breeze.
Decades ago, fertility doctors across the United States inseminated patients with their own sperm. Now, the children of these patients want answers and recourse.
The winning illusion is a 3-D interpretation of a classic optical illusion, the Shröder Staircase.
Public health officials have worried about vaccine skepticism among the public. But they weren't expecting these doubts among healthcare workers.
The invasion of the US Capitol has revived the question, and from some unexpected sources.
The new train hall at Penn Station was unveiled. Here's what Amtrak travelers will experience when arriving in New York City.
A newly-elected member of West Virginia's House of Delegates was among the mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol today. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, livestreamed and then deleted videos from inside the Capitol, but others took screenshots and videos of the original videos.
"What excuse did we use not to ban him this time?"
California has some of the world's worst COVID-19 infection rates, and anti-mask protesters aren't helping the situation as Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero discovers during this cringeworthy interview.
The leaders of the UK, Canada and Spain are among those calling for peace in Washington.
Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, in the wake of the violent protests, a White House official says.
McCain was cut off by Goldberg after grilling the Senator-Elect.