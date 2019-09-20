This Hilarious Mélange Of The Golf Cart Orangutan And 'The Sopranos' Theme Is The Mashup We All Deserve
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
Experts want to end the spread of misinformation on Spotify because the platform currently has no fact-checking policy in place for its creators.
Donald Trump cut an interview short after NPR's Steve Inskeep repeatedly grilled him about his contention that the election was stolen.
The 22-year-old actor documented his audition process for the world to see and became a star along the way.
The development suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting the Florida Republican.
"Lmao, so many toys around and he finds joy in a BRICK."
There is something intensely mesmerizing about watching this baby doll riding a moped repeatedly falling down stairs and getting back up.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
New model suggests a big impact roiled the Moon's interior, altered its volcanism.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sierra Leone's man between the sticks Mohamed N Kamara is a young phenom who showed out in the recent African Cup of Nations match against Algeria which earned him the top individual match honor.
No, doctors were not vibrating women patients to cure diseases.
"If there's one thing out there more contagious than COVID, it's stupid," Colbert quipped.
Frank Pellegrino Jr. from the legendary New York City food establishment Rao's shows how to make his grandma's world famous red Sunday gravy at home.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made a comment last week that enraged the disability community. But advocates say the agency has a habit of dismissing the most vulnerable
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Matt Damon was hoping our reaction to his Crypto.com commercial was more like this.
The New York Times credits the "Fixer Upper" star for this transcendent peanut butter and chocolate combination, but both the comment section and Gaines herself say otherwise.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Home to most of the world's tallest buildings, China announced it was banning the construction of new super skyscrapers. Here's why the age of skyscrapers in China has come to an end.
Edison's bizarre soup-based technique for screening job candidates illustrates an essential truth about effective interviewing.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
German track and field athlete Uwe Hohn's javelin throw world record of 104.80 is something of legend, an improvement of a whopping 5.08 from the previous holder. And since they completely redesigned javelins since his throw, his record is essentially cased in stone.
The cult slasher franchise "Scream" was rebooted after 11 long years. Does the '90s classic hold up, or are we done with the meta-horror humor it's always delivered?
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us.
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Here's a mesmerizing video of a man building a earth hut, grass roof and fireplace out of clay,
Trevor Jacob claims he had to ditch his plane but a pilot retraced his route and reveals that he was clearly in reach of Santa Ynez Airport
The daughter of late actor Robin Williams took to social media to give fans of the recently deceased comic Bob Saget a pointer in how to respect the "Full House" star's grieving family.
This week, in the words of both Dolly Parton and @sharjilrasool, we're all worKN95, and it's cleary taking its toll on our sanity.
The Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion and Dave Grohl goes to the dark side in the trailer for the upcoming horror film "Studio 666."
Although the curry-spiced stew, porc-colombo, is the national dish of Guadeloupe, it's the humble bokit that has captured the hearts of the Caribbean archipelago.
Djokovic admitted meeting a journalist for an in-person interview last month despite testing positive for COVID the day before.
The mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate is going to be a problem when electric car sales ramp up significantly.
Do you want to know what you'll get for Christmas? A movie spoiler? When you'll die? The study of deliberate ignorance reveals the topics people want to remain in the dark about.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The speed of light is thought to be 186,000 miles per second, so if you slowed it down considerably the things we perceive with our eyes would look radically different.
45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president's latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience - if you can find anyone to let you in.
The reason why so many of us are at the end of our rope? We allowed work to be what gave our lives meaning.
All those products might just be messing it up.
A writer learns the hard way — the hardest way — that in Texas the answer is: not much.
A videographer in Botswana caught a hyena snatching a meal away from a python and proved once again that nature is metal.