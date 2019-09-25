Recommended

HE THINKS MY TRACTOR'S SEXY

speedhunters.com
A tractor isn’t something you’d ever expect to see on Speedhunters. Well, not something I ever did anyway. But when I saw this crazy creation during a visit to Smoke’m Garage recently, I knew I had to take a closer look.
IT DOES THE JOB

theverge.com
Anybody who has felt like the iPad was a little too limiting because of how it handled windows or webpages should be excited to install this update. Here are the things we like best and hate the most about iPadOS so far.