Nobody Can Ever Top This Groom's Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup Wedding Entrance
Everyone should pack it up because this groom took his wedding entrance to the next level.
Everyone should pack it up because this groom took his wedding entrance to the next level.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
TikToker Kris Collins had the best reenactment of what happens to a girl's brain before a date.
And how its designer, Buckminster Fuller, covered for his mistakes.
DIY Perks may have outdone himself this time with this camera lens that's positively bonkers and an estimated value of $200,000 if he bought it from the store.
Tennessee expects to soon disenroll about 300,000 people from Medicaid. But families like the Lesters have been entangled in bureaucracy and clerical mistakes, causing them to unfairly lose coverage.
When emergency crews opened the door of the plane after it skidded off the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, only one of the two co-pilots were on board.
Everyone should pack it up because this groom took his wedding entrance to the next level.
Keep this 298-piece kit with you wherever your travels take you, and you'll be ready for the most common emergencies.
Jake Novak makes peace with his SNL audition video that went viral in all the wrong ways.
Can Italians understand Latin? A polyglot attempted to see how far he could talk to them before going off the rails.
"If there's one thing the pandemic taught us all, it's that work really stinks whether we're doing it from the office or from home."
"'Multiversus' frequently makes me irrationally mad at Lebron James, which takes a lot from an Ohioan."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Here's how Formula One drivers conquer the world's toughest corners at ridiculously high speeds without getting hurt.
President Biden recently said the US would defend Taiwan against aggression from China.
TechAltar finds that owning a car is a really bad investment, and even owning a cheap car costs a fortune.
Ayman al-Zawahiri — one of the FBI's most wanted terrorists in the world — was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.
Science shows that self-compassion isn't about letting yourself off the hook — in fact, it's the opposite.
Patrick Stewart and Ricky Gervais broke the record for the most takes while filming this hilarious scene for the show "Extras." (From 2005)
Five deaths, millions in fraud and 100 years of family power crumbling to ruin in South Carolina.
"Nothing lets a sim racing game communicate with the player like a force feedback wheel and what mine is telling me is to play with a controller."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Everyone loves to tip their hat to the iconic motorcycle sliding scene from "Akira." We mean everybody.
Videos posted to social media show people how to use USB cords to steal cars that don't have a push-start button.
Rugged work aprons, button-ups, hiking boots and more are being discounted right now.
A few years ago, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco shared what his first dinner experience with Jerry Seinfeld was like on "The Howard Stern Show." (From 2019)
A class action lawsuit says titanium dioxide makes Skittles unfit for human consumption. But experts feel the claim is exaggerated.
Stephen Colbert let Ted Cruz have it for blocking the PACT Act, which would have funded healthcare for veterans exposed to burnpits.
Teaching is a calling for New York's king of the marketing flier, whose students include the former governor David Paterson. But he won't take just anyone.
A mother of five drove 50 miles a snowstorm was bearing down to get the time-sensitive prescription filled.
Joe Barnard started this project way back in 2015 and finally completed it successfully. We're sure Musk would be proud.
As anti-Instagram as it may be, BeReal is really just another avenue for us to pretend our lives are a highlight reel. Do we need the added pressure?
An allegedly progressive Twitter personality is being dragged for their job at the Amazon of war.
Aussies try some of Korea's most popular ice creams and try to guess what flavors they are. Sweetcorn ice cream, anyone?
Crypto is down and retail investors are looking for their next hit. Now there's a new wave of fintechs aiming to lure them to glitzy real estate assets.
"I'd felt an intense, stabbing pain on the side of my stomach earlier that day at work. It was so severe that it caused my knees to buckle beneath me at my desk."
The Good Liars' Jason Selvig crashed Phil Mickelson's first shot at the LIV Invitational and instantly made things uncomfortable.
While the centrist senator Joe Manchin has announced his support, it is unclear whether Sinema will also back the bill.
Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has "…no intention of walking away from the commitment she made to serve the people of Jersey City."
Someone unearthed the time in the 1990s when Hootie & the Blowfish were enjoying some bluegrass music at the Hickory Hollow BBQ in Houston, Texas when they got invited from the crowd to perform.
A new partnership between a food delivery giant and the advocacy group New Immigrant Community Empowerment falters after workers question who's really in charge.
This week, a dad who disagrees with a youth sports coach's allegations of bullying, whether to propose marriage when it feels like "doom," and someone who refuses to stop posting on social media about her sibling's miscarriage.
Tom Segura couldn't believe all the amazingly offensive things that got cut from his interview with Stephen Colbert.
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres.
The sound of gentrification is silence.
Nikko Locastro was disqualified from the European Open after getting in the face of an official who told him he violated the time rule.
Back in 2018, Raven Symoné reenacted the famous moment Nichelle Nichols realized how much her role as Nyota Uhura meant to Black Americans.
The "de-arching" of McDonald's in Russia has been a bit of a trainwreck.