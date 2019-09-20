Neuroscientist Explains Why She'll Never Watch Another Football Game Ever Again
A native Wisconsinite and huge Packers fan explains that with everything we know about traumatic head injuries in American football she can't enjoy it anymore.
A native Wisconsinite and huge Packers fan explains that with everything we know about traumatic head injuries in American football she can't enjoy it anymore.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Equipment expert Adam Ried explains what you need to do to make sure your cast iron skillet never catches rust.
Open your eyes and see the truth. The Eizo FlexScan EV2730Q is about to change everything you know about monitors.
Quentin Tarantino knows how to construct menacing characters and has been doing it for a while, but here's what makes Christoph Waltz's character Hans Landa, from "Inglourious Basterds," the epitome of evil.
At first glance, "Tubthumping" is a saccharine, smooth-brained drinking song designed to be shouted in pubs. But below the surface, it's a Trojan horse designed to covertly deliver anarcho-communism to the masses.
On the anniversary of his sentencing, Danielle Moore reflects on the moment the truth hit her — and all the moments since.
A native Wisconsinite and huge Packers fan explains that with everything we know about traumatic head injuries in American football she can't enjoy it anymore.
Read this all the way to the end.
Issue polling makes America seem very liberal. Combining party trust polling would help explain why Republicans still win elections.
Here's what to do If you purchased, say, a TV from Costco and found out the next week that the exact same TV is now $400 cheaper.
You never know when you might need to show-off, or need some knots if a crisis arises — so why not learn a few new tricks today?
The star protests over vaccine misinformation in Joe Rogan's podcast, which is hosted by Spotify.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The theatrical start, the missed dunk, the Westbrook pass and the eventual LeBron give-up. It's showtime in Los Angeles.
Nudging people toward third shots with financial incentives may be one of the lowest-hanging fruits in pandemic policy making.
Polish aerobatic pilot Artur Kielak appears to be having the time of his life flying at g-force speeds.
Since launching in 2019, canned water company Liquid Death has been looking for new ways to figure out just how much its customers are willing to shell out for company-branded merchandise.
Daniel Roher shot nearly 500 hours of footage of Alexei Navalny to make his documentary, which is set to air on CNN and HBO Max following its Sundance world premiere.
We can't stop watching these hilariously random mashups of Mike Myers's swinger alter-ego and the action role-playing video game.
It's not 2010 anymore.
The field of medicine and health care currently has the highest-paying job in each state.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Daniel Craig accidentally bumped his head while setting up his iPad for a Zoom interview and couldn't contain himself when Javier Bardem pointed it out.
The passion for the game continues to grow, thanks to the current generation of Bahamian ballplayers.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
This week, we've got a guy who won't let his girlfriend cook Indian food in their shared home, a woman whose boss is policing her maternity wear and more.
Rivian Automotive Inc. is currently the most hyped EV maker in the world and everyone wants to catch a ride on the next Tesla.
Made with an extremely dense "micro-OLED" display, this Qualcomm XR2-based headset is priced surprisingly modestly.
The male fanbase around "My Little Pony" exploded in the mid-2010s. Here's what one researcher found when he decided to study it — and what it says about masculinity today.
Corey Feldman might be a little off with his math during an interview with Steve-O but his confidence is not shaken.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin, and Molly Qerim all got spoofed on "Saturday Night Live" and talk about it on ESPN.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
Footage from the cockpit and Troll Airstrip at Queen Maud Land in Antartica shows the extreme conditions that pilots often face when landing.
Quintero made history at the 2022 Dakar Rally, but that's only the start.
Try these routines if it's too cold to exercise outside.
Flight paths through China are unlike any other place on Earth. Here's why they are so strange.
Once known for its music, art and architecture, Matanzas had succumbed to neglect and disrepair. Decades later, however, it's being returned to its former glory.
As China and Europe lead the race to make electric vehicles mainstream, America lags behind. This is a problem.
Gus Johnson is breaking his silence on YouTube about the way he treated his ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina.
Prominent venture capitalists are flocking to invest in Christian worship apps. The apps say users' prayers are a business asset.
A new set of Nirvana NFTs will be launched next month, to make what would have been Kurt Cobain's 55th birthday. .
If you love off-road driving, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor appears to be the definitive vehicle. Doug DeMuro takes a look at all the bells and whistles.
The Bowlin family knew they had a history of malformations in the brain. But they had no idea how far back it went.
From smart Jeopardy! host and likely regular season MVP to vaccine-denialist playoff loser.
Jason Alexander gets super stoked about fast food in this old school McDonald's commercial that is sure to put a smile on your face.
The former Alaska governor, who also got COVID last March, has said she would rather die than get vaccinated.
The pandemic was the best thing that happened to Peloton until it was the worst.