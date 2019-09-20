Musician Play's Jefferson Airplane's 'Somebody To Love' On Gayageum, And It Totally Rocks
Who knew that this song would sound so good on a traditional Korean instrument?
For a few years, Vince Staples was everywhere. And then the Long Beach rapper retreated from the public spotlight to focus on himself.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Since the Matt Gaetz scandal first broke at the end of March, there's been a lot of crazy developments you may have missed. LegalEagle's Devin Stone gets us all up to speed.
Briefly passing someone on the sidewalk just isn't risky.
Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard.
Pete Davidson trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren before their bout Saturday night in Atlanta.
The "double-dosed Pfizer elites" insist they're joking. Not everyone is so sure.
Later this month, you can get your Poké on with a full-fledged sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic photography game.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
Deep down, we truly love our Crocs. And how do we show our love? We deck them out with charms.
So Wylie learned last year that owl calls are "kind of fire." Now she is expanding her catchy avian collection.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
The U.S. military seems aloof to the fact that it's being toyed with by a terrestrial adversary and key capabilities may be compromised as a result.
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
Get clean hair without nuking it with shampoo.
I've loved Jeeps since I was a kid. I studied engineering just so I could help design the new Jeep Wrangler, and I currently own enough Jeeps to where the city I live in is complaining. I'd never owned a Toyota until a few months back, when a reader offered to sell me her 100 Series Land Cruiser. I bought it. Here's what I think of the legendary off-road vehicle after driving it across the country.
Norway is constructing the world's first ship tunnel and it intends to be an engineering marvel.
About 31 percent of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated. Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. But in hundreds of counties around the country, vaccination rates are low, with some even languishing in the teens.
It's a novel idea for any state that wants to attract skilled professionals—in exchange for moving there, they will pay off your student loan debt.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
You'll have to slow this play down to realize how Daniel Smith actually got this touchdown pass off.
A man from New Hampshire had the startling realization that he had accidentally gotten the Pfizer vaccine as his second dose, despite initially getting the Moderna shot first.
We've become accustomed to Onsen's soft, quick-drying waffle weave in our towels, but this robe is where it really shines. Truly, it's a perfect Mother's Day gift.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
The temperatures are rising, the snow is melting, and it's time to get off your phone and go for a hike. Here's the gear to get you started. Just get yourself out there and make some memories, OK?
Sometimes the dish misses the mark so much that Ramsay can't help but laugh.
In the developed world, these levels of gun violence are a uniquely American problem. Here's why.
I was shocked to learn there are places in this country that to this day forbid freedom-loving Americans from ever filling the tank themselves.
Sam Ross wrote a song around this broken air conditioner and it kind of slaps.
Johnson & Johnson sought help from its three rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to look into reports of blood clots, but Pfizer and Moderna both declined, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. Only AstraZeneca agreed, according to the WSJ.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet to John Stamos's "Big Shot."
Mark Rober introduces the internet to his son, and it's making us all emotional.
To solve my typos, I had to become a typo.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
This week's characters include a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers, a political science PhD candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko and more.
Looking for a K-Cup machine? This Keurig has a 4.8-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 reviews counted. It also makes for one heck of a Mother's Day gift.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
On the floor of the Mediterranean, Laurent Ballesta and three other explorers discovered amazing sea life, and signs of our impact on a mysterious landscape.
Hours after I deactivated my account and put a bounty on it, Chrissy Teigen announced she, too, would be leaving Twitter.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Last summer, Elon Musk, the shy, reclusive CEO of the Tesla electric-car making concern, stated that the company was "very close to Level 5 autonomy" — that is, autonomous vehicles capable of complete self-driving — and all that remained were "many small problems." I argued that those many small problems are, in fact, a huge deal and represent the inherent chaos of the world that must be dealt with. A fun example of this is currently blowing up online.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
One of the coolest K'nex coasters you'll ever see.
HBO has a new series called "The Nevers" about a bunch of women with supernatural powers in 1896 London. The production design is excellent and there's a fictional 1890s electric car, and it looks pretty cool.
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.