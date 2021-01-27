Mom Has Priceless Reaction To Daughter Telling Her She's Going On An All-Mayonnaise Diet
When you can't reason with your children, throw the issue at question literally out of the window.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
While there's a security mesh underneath to keep the kid from really hurting himself, we're glad that he has a cat as a protector.
In the weeks since Adam Newbold, a former member of the Navy SEALs, was identified as part of the enraged crowd that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, he has been interviewed by the FBI and has resigned under pressure from jobs as a mentor and as a volunteer wrestling coach. He expects his business to lose major customers over his actions.
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
It took 30 tries to get the new White House logo just right.
Wirecutter is obsessed with the humidifier that untold numbers of purchasers despise.
They say a magician should never reveal their secrets, but magician Wes Barker decided to make an exception for this phone book magic trick he's planning to retire.
Marie Kondo is just the current manifestation of a tradition of cleaning.
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
We all want to make an impact in our workplace, but that requires a certain amount of discipline.
Researchers have learned that earning more than $75K a year does, in fact, make you happier.
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
You really can't leave your robes out to dry in Russia during winter.
Systemic racism means Black Americans have been shut out of stability at every turn.
If your drummer calls out sick, just get this air conditioner to fill in.
The president announced the move along with other actions to boost vaccines.
"Closing a restaurant is not like closing up an office."
he rescue in July of two children from a burning apartment in Grenoble, southern France, captivated the world. For the first time six of the seven men injured in the rescue explain what happened in those critical moments.
Can President Biden, or anyone else, overcome years of rising partisan hatred?
How a bunch of Redditors made GameStop's stock soar, much to the chagrin of the hedge funds attempting to short it.
We create the magic in our own lives, and sometimes it's something as simple as sticking funny eyes on a cat's bed.
Whatever else living in unprecedented times does to us, it leaves traces behind in our bodies, even if we never fell ill.
Many strong hands make less work.
Almost 800 billionaires live in the United States, and they reside in states from coast to coast.
Driven into exile because of her work's "anti-German" themes, Irmgard Keun took her own life — or did she?
There is a certain degree of desperation that's not seen in other fast food brands.
With vaccination racing the spread of COVID-19 variants, America could be at a tipping point.
My gut answer is California, our most populous state. This because California is the best state in the country by far, and anyone who's been to California knows this.
Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.
HBO is reportedly developing a "Dunk and Egg" series, which is both a welcome development and a reminder that HBO has yet to capitalize on one of its greatest successes.
The "Umbrella Academy" star married Portner, a dancer, in 2018.
Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.
This DJ was having such a blast during his live set that he didn't realize a bear had joined his dance party.
As modern couples choose to cohabit without tying the knot, splitting up after buying a house together has been dubbed the "millennial divorce."
Just because something worked once, you can't be 100% certain that it's going to work as well if you try it again.
The slowest tortoise in the Galapagos Islands entertains guests at this restaurant.
Recent grads are being lured into "indentured servitude" by a coding bootcamp. Revature promises jobs — and charges students $36,500 to quit.
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.
It's hard to hear what the lyrics actually are for Oceano's "District of Misery," but don't worry, TikToker @alexbobin has got it covered.
For the past three weeks, a group of Trump supporters and QAnon believers met online, swapped theories and eagerly awaited the conspiracy's violent climax. I was listening in. This is what they sounded like.
The drug giant's decision to drop its COVID-19 vaccine efforts takes a big player out of the fight. What else does it mean?
The notorious reputation of the Cecil Hotel, the deadliest hotel in Los Angeles, only got worse after the mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam. "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" will be available on Netflix on February 10.
In an excerpt from his new book, "Let the Lord Sort Them," Marshall Project staff writer Maurice Chammah explains where a 1970s legal team fighting the death penalty went wrong.
Song Yoo-Jung first came to prominence as a cosmetics model for Estee Lauder. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's "Golden Rainbow" in 2013. She starred in dramas "Make Your Wish," "School 2017" and also appeared in the music video for "Goodbye Road" by iKON.
A Wall Street Journal investigation reveals how the Proud Boys were a featured player in the events of the storming of the Capitol.