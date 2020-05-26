The Cool Thing That Happens When You Mix Sand And Glue Together To Build Sand Castles
The wet sand "dribble" technique is common in sandcastle building, but what happens if you want the castles to stay after the water dries up?
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
The "All the Things She Said" generation is now grown up, sparking a cultural shift in their anti-gay nation. Does it matter that t.A.T.u. were never the real deal?
Once derided by critics put off by his then-new taste for color photography, "American Surfaces" is now considered one of the most famous photo series of all time.
YouTuber bald and bankrupt discovers a deserted cottage while wandering through a remote forest in Belarus.
Timothy Regan, an estimator for a construction firm in Colorado, tried to do everything right when he started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He first called a nurse hotline, then was told to go to urgent care, and from there was triaged to the emergency room. His ER visit was coded as a Level 4, resulting in a $3,278 bill.
Governor Jim Justice is West Virginia's richest man. Over the last three decades, lawsuits over unpaid bills have cost his constellation of companies more than $128 million in judgments and settlements.
You could certainly boil down the rules of car collecting into a handy little guidebook, and many have tried. (Google will gladly show you as much.) But ask anyone who does it for the love — and not just to expand their investment portfolio — and they'll tell you the same thing: cars are like art.
If you're asking "Why would anyone need 100 rubber chicken slingshots " you've missed the point. With a hundred rubber chicken slingshots, the world becomes your chicken oyster.
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
I sit here typing on Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is somehow both an incremental and radical upgrade over the 13-inch MacBook Pros of recent years. The Pro I bought in 2017 sits to my left, and while the two look similar, the experience of using them is completely different.
The fashion industry is mulling big changes that could impact everything from its carbon footprint to how much things cost.
Two unrelated studies recently raised the same possibility: the laws of physics might not apply everywhere, which, if true, would upend an idea underpinning centuries of science.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
In 1998, Lucy Lawless brought down Studio 8H with an impression of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman imagined as the owner of a bad Mexican restaurant. The sketch is not one of SNL's most famous, but in the two decades after its airing, it has garnered a cult following.
Despite preservationists' best efforts, the Rhône Glacier may not have long.
Here is a guide to all the non-actors and real-life diamond district figures who played parts in Josh and Benny Safdies' movie "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, now streaming on Netflix.
There's a rocky outcropping right at the edge of the world. It's not hard to find, though you must trot through caves and gallop across a desolate grass plain to reach it. The real question is why would you want to?
David Klavins builds pianos of unusual size in Vác, Hungary.
A new study of Chicxulub crater in Mexico, where the asteroid struck, has revealed that the angle and speed of the impact were probably in the perfect range to send clouds of choking vapour into the skies
Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, idols of the Golden Age of sports, brought stardom to America's pastime.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
After each epidemic and disaster, our social norms and behaviors change. As researchers begin to study coronavirus's impacts, history offers clues.
A perennially lost island caught up in a land dispute in the Mediterranean Sea keeps reappearing every couple of years.
Capture that summer feeling.
Hertz's top executives just got a massive payday to keep them on staff. There's no word yet on how workers outside its headquarters might fare.
The challenges aren't just technological. They're managerial.
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
A sting operation. An early-morning shootout. And a trail of evidence pointing to insane antics by elected lawmen.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
The conspiracy theories circulating in 2020 are more diffuse and less coherent than the disinformation propagated by the KGB and the Stasi in the 1980s, but the two periods bear distinct similarities.
For years, Paul Rivet opposed the ideology fueling Hitler's rise. Then he helped French fighters take the battle underground.
The Quanta Resources Superfund Site is one of 1,335 contaminated sites across America that the EPA deems most in need of cleanup. If Superfund status is any indicator, New Jersey has the dirtiest dirt in the country.
Movies like "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away," "Princess Mononoke" and "Ponyo" are famous around the world (and about to stream on both HBO Max and Netflix), but their creator doesn't see them as the same as "Dragon Ball Z" or "Demon Slayer." This is a look at Miyazaki's complicated relationship with popular anime and manga.
Silk is known for the softness of its texture, but at a high enough speed, can it cut through things like coconuts and PVC pipes?
As more Amazon workers have died because of COVID-19, Amazon seems determined to promote an image that it cares about the workplace safety of its employees.
The next time you need to think critically about something — whether you're considering a new idea, weighing a decision or evaluating whether you can trust a source — it's worth asking yourself a few simple questions.
Six times this month, in a vile attempt to punish a political rival, President Trump has tweeted about a decades-old conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
It's not just that he looks like a completely different person, but like he's lived a completely different life.
Experts have warned against having sex outside your household, but people are starting to crack. These are the people having sex in a pandemic.
It may have slipped in the end, but the progress it made before is glorious.
The sequel to the time-travel classic briefly featured a bizarre scene edit. Screenwriter Bob Gale provided an explanation.
MedMen was the country's hottest pot startup — until it flamed out. Its fall has exposed the gap between "green rush" hype and the realities of a troubled industry.
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.