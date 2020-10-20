Mini Avalanche Starts The Minute Athlete Lands A 1260 Halfpipe Flip
Validation from the heavens.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
With a good eye for interior design, Lilah and Ollie have made the inside of a tiny house seem quite spacious.
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
YouTube channels SmarterEveryDay and Stuff Made Here set out to capture how a bat made with explosive charges *might* have hit the longest home run ever.
The job of a tower rigger is certainly not for the faint of heart.
When the NBA shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, I began driving around New Orleans, where I teach English at Tulane, photographing the city's basketball courts at night.
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions.
The best friendships are often the most surprising ones.
About two-thirds of the 1,000 plus parents separated from their kids under a 2017 pilot program were deported before a federal judge ordered they be found.
Terms like "flesh tone" raise the question: who does the art world think is holding the brush?
Some dogs bark, some choose to mumble.
Even as online meetings become more common, they can't always capture the nuances of nonverbal communication and in-person interactions.
As the contagion spreads, we look ahead to winter and wonder whom we can safely pull close.
YouTubers Evan and Katelyn make the coolest monitor hack we've ever seen.
The daily life of organized crime in Japan is analyzed by Korean photographer Seung-Woo Yang, who saw it all from the inside.
Six experts offer investment ideas for a post-pandemic future.
The United States holds more people in jails and prisons than any other country by far, both in absolute numbers and as a percentage of population.
With great work-from-home flexibility comes great responsibility.
A staple from the 80s and 90s, the iconic movie trailer voice we all grew up loving slowly faded away into obscurity as pop culture and film consumption changed over the last decade.
SoftBank's reckless $10 billion bet on what became the city's biggest landlord won't be the last of its kind.
"Letter to You," his new album with the E Street Band, is built on lessons and skills accumulated in the past. But the Boss is focused on where he stands now — and where he's going next.
They say self-imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
I've been in and around engineer hiring for the past 13 years, as an engineer, a recruiter, and a founder of a technical recruiting marketplace. Over the course of those 13 years, I've become increasingly disgruntled at the state of hiring, and now I'm mad enough to write this blog post.
A research paper proposed that you can swim just as fast in syrup as in water, but is it really true?
The 2021 model includes a lot of cool tech, like a 38-inch OLED screen and augmented reality. But it's hard to enjoy those features when the vehicle itself is so huge and stressful to drive.
Where you choose to take your risks, and how, tells you something about not just the science, but your own values.
"You said you were setting me up on a blind date… with a meteorologist."
Professional designers are rarely involved in designing ballots.
A new AI bot primarily spreading across Russia and Eastern Europe has created fake nude images of more than 680,000 women.
Only 1 in 100 people can tell the distinction between the two.
He was a senior CIA official tasked with getting tough on Russia. Then, one night in Moscow, Marc Polymeropoulos's life changed forever. He says he was hit with a mysterious weapon, joining dozens of American diplomats and spies who believe they've been targeted with this secret device all over the world.
Maxine the Fluffy Corgi travels the subway inside her owner's backpack.
Here are the top 20 video games that most divided critics and gamers.
Prior to his suicide in a federal lock-up in Manhattan, Epstein was surrounded by gang members of MS-13, murderers, narcotraffickers and other violent criminals.
The executive editor of The Verge, Dieter Bohn, performs the most comprehensive analysis of the iPhone 12 and finds it "an incredibly good new default for iPhone users."
The influencer industry has grown to be cozy with some unsavory governments, but its clout might not be as effective as it once was.
Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.
YouTubers How Ridiculous test the strength of fruit, dartboards, a mannequin and other items by dropping a humongous sword from 150 feet in the air. Their aim isn't always on point but they get the job done.
From "Fight Club" to "Game of Thrones," from "The Sixth Sense" to "Lost," nothing hits quite as hard as a shocking reveal.
The Flaming Lips fitted themselves and their audience inside protective plastic bubbles during a recent concert.
The British pastry chef Ravneet Gill ran countless tests to arrive at her version of the classic recipe.
Patrick Garvey, a wildlife ecologist from New Zealand, came across an extraordinary wrybill nest hidden among the surrounding rocks. Can you spot the eggs?
Ryan tries his luck on the casino strip of Tunica, Mississippi and has a hilariously profane reaction.
Millions follow them on social media, but the twenty-somethings living together in the "Clubhouse" say few really have a clue what goes down in a day.
USA Today, one of the largest newspapers by circulation in America, gave Joe Biden its first-ever presidential endorsement on Tuesday.
Sarah Cooper took aim at Donald Trump Jr. and his melancholic Instagram video from his bed in her latest lip-sync parody.
There are certain subjects in the macro world, which are so fascinating and absorbing that almost every macro photographer will point a camera at them at some point.
Which kind of apple makes for the best bong? I tested every variety to find out: Gala, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Fuji and Red Delicious.
When asked to deliver a dramatic monologue from a movie, Lisa Gilroy went with a very left-field choice.