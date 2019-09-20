Somehow, This Base Runner Avoided The Tag. Jomboy Breaks Down The Footage
Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins was not tagged out. How he did it was almost impossible.
A Congressional investigation report details how Robinhood staved off a default by getting DTCC waivers and raising capital.
Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Joseph Fucheck, who was arrested in 2020, was ordered this week to stop posing as a Navy SEAL as a condition of his plea agreement.
A taxonomy of the messiahs, demonizers and tribalist trolls of Trumpland.
In an increasingly polarized world, it seems as if people are becoming more convinced of their own beliefs and less willing to contemplate other points of view. But could this be to the detriment of our intelligence?
Taika Waititi's "Thor" is back, Jordan Peele directings a new film with Daniel Kaluuya and "Where the Crawdads Sing" is adapted for the screen — here are this July's unmissable releases.
"I mean, there is no consistency," he said. "States can't regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?"
One of it's most successful alumni, Adam Sandler, was fired after just a few short years on the show. Leaving SNL behind, Adam Sandler became one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.
Ukraine is showing a paradigm shift. Units no longer need to rely on large platforms and layers of command and control that delay the use of drones on the battlefield.
"Cryptoqueen" joins the FBI's list of top ten most-wanted fugitives for defrauding investors of $4 billion.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
July 2, 1980, is the day the greatest comedy was released. We can't post the whole movie, so we randomly picked one scene.
Why was the movie camera invented? To watch things move. And nothing moves like a great action movie. Heck, every take starts with someone shouting, "Action!"
NBA free agency was explosively fun this week, but the highlight was this edited clip of Windy. Enjoy it while it lasts! Someone has to take this down.
This handy little tool, featured on "Shark Tank," aims to quickly suck out a substantial part of the irritants left by those pesky bugs.
Multitasking has been used to gaslight women into doing more at home and at work. Experts weigh in on the solutions to fixing this problem.
John Lithgow breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in "3rd Rock From The Sun," "Dexter," "Harry & the Hendersons," "The Crown," "Footloose," and "Cliffhanger."
"Location has never before been more important to me," said Ashley Huynh, 17, a rising high school senior in Montgomery County, Maryland.
The women hope to make Star Garden the first unionized strip club in 25 years.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
We can't stop laughing at this extraordinary getaway — until we find out the alleged crime.
What more truthful statement about life's eternal pain could there possibly be than [distant screaming, struggling]?
The battery lasts up to six hours of projection, so you can watch a whole movie away from an outlet.
South Korean five-member acappella group absolutely crushes this cover of Kate Bush's signature song that might save you from Vecna.
These water guns pack up to 40 ounces of water, and can shoot over 30 feet. These punks are gonna get drenched.
He was a duck, she was a stand. Can I make it anymore lemonade?
The Wyoming Republican primary debate was a cavalcade of conspiracy theorist candidates…and also Liz Cheney.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE struggles to stand out in the company's broad phone lineup.
For too long, they've been pigeonholed into cooking only certain cuisines.
Steve Wallis takes guerilla-style camping to the next level with his latest stunt.
"I was deeply unhappy, barely containing secrets that would soon devastate me emotionally and send me to the brink of suicide at the height of my fame."
Cody Hovland's dinky bike bell had no effect on the trafficscape so he took matters into his own hands.
Then-President Donald Trump angrily demanded to go to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and berated his protective detail when he didn't get his way.
Here's why people on Reddit think popular shows like "The Walking Dead," "Arrow" and others either overstayed their welcome on TV or eventually ended up becoming a joke of themselves.
Dr. J. Mack Slaughter explains everything you need to know about first-aid, including the cases that require you to visit the emergency room.
The Texas State Board of Education is fielding proposals to update the state's public school social studies curriculum this summer.
Or at least collaborate with them on a charming, surprisingly profound A24 movie. Here's what the reviews say.
An engineer broke his bike and rebuilt it with two half wheels — discovering two halves make a whole.
Read your apartment's privacy policy.
The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, which has largely been against recreational marijuana, just passed a bill legalizing edibles containing up to 5mg of THC. Some Republicans didn't realize this until after it passed.
Carolina Eyck makes the instrument known for the soundtracks of 1950s science fiction movies sound something wondrous.
Data shows why taking abortion rights away is structural violence against women.
Pineapples on pizza is passé. Try these toppings instead.
Microsoft learned the hard way that if you come at the king (iPhone), you best not miss.
The massive hourlong fight was caught on camera by another traveler.
Newer, better UV-blocking agents have been in use in other countries for years. Why can't we have them here?