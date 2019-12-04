Comedian Demonstrates How A Midwest Guy Would React To Being In New York City For The First Time
"This place is slick, it is like Naperville."
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
What is this creature resting on my paw?
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
A man figures out how to install the classic shooter game on a 1998 Kodak Digital Science DC260 Zoom and has the time of his life.
Years after he took that pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner left LA on a 2,851-mile quest. Here's what he learned.
It was one of the most arresting viral photos of the year: a horde of climbers clogged atop Mount Everest. But it only begins to capture the deadly realities of what transpired that day at 29,000 feet.
A Harry Potter-style invisibility cloak is still a ways off, but this is pretty impressive.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
In a recent study, an answer I wrote almost a decade ago was found to be the most copied snippet on Stack Overflow. Ironically it happens to be buggy.
Is alkaline water really better for you? What do electrolytes actually do? And what is ionized water? Here's what science says.
A pyromaniac cousin chucks a flare at a pile of leaves. What could go wrong?
After the most recent known use of the AGM-114R9X Hellfire missile, a weapon that uses blades instead of explosives to kill its target with minimal collateral damage, evidence of exactly how the bizarre weapon works has come to light.
Disney+ gives streaming subscribers access to nearly all of the classic back catalog, but not all of the old movies stand the test of time.
During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.
Astronauts have been starting fires in space for years for research. The results are pretty bonkers. In space, a flame is shaped like a sphere instead of a teardrop, and it doesn't flicker. It just hovers, a small, ghostly orb, until it goes out.
The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."
A young man with a reddish beard and tailored jacket sat on the aisle at Christie's New York November 2011 evening sale and calmly underbid four works from the single owner sale of software mogul Peter Norton.
"No Time to Die" will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. The movie premieres in theaters on April 8, 2020.
How two lottery-crazed bank clerks cooked up China's biggest bank robbery of all time.
One of the more curious behaviors of Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro is that it intermittently seeks the user's location information even when all applications and system services on the phone are individually set to never request this data.
Through countless ups and downs, fist pumps and grenades, no show has come closer to capturing the complexities and nuances of real-life friendship
Caught red handed, this pitbull decides the best reaction is to fake death.
A nearby house caught the TPC Group chemical plant explosion on camera and the result is eye-popping.
How a relentless speedup is reshaping the working class
Superchief's edgy sensibility had always generated hype, but over the preceding few years, its hard-partying brand had spread its wings. Beneath the surface, though, things aren't so pretty.
Take a millilitre too much and you'll put yourself into a coma. So why does it keep getting more popular?
Cold War bunkers are dotted all over London, secretive locations that were intended to keep the arms of government moving in a worst case Cold War scenario.
It takes an inordinately long time to do it the usual way. So let's do things the satisfying way.
Jumping from job to job wasn't a choice, especially for Black folks.
Narrowing down the 25 best TV episodes from the past 10 years is maybe a silly thing to do. But we tried it anyway.
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
A public opinion poll was conducted online by Reuters/Ipsos in September and gathered responses from 1,115 adults, with a measure of precision of three percentage points.
As the number of satellites and space junk in orbit continues to increase, so do the chances of these human-made objects colliding with one another.
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
Plenty of candidates who were polling far below Kamala Harris remain in the running for president.
Four correction officers have been suspended as investigators examine their failure to stop an 18-year-old detainee's suicide attempt.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday, and she's probably the most significant candidate to do so to date.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
In advance of the 2020 election, a guide to fighting viral fake news, disinformation and simple misunderstandings across Twitter, Facebook and the web.
Paul Skalnik has a decadeslong criminal record and may be one of the most prolific jailhouse informants in US history. The state of Florida is planning to execute a man based largely on his word.
We've stepped up to help organize our colleagues, to work together for a better, safer, fairer and more ethical workplace.
A volcanic gorge in remote Kamchatka has given up some of its secrets — but not all of them.
Kevin Ellison was known for hard hits while playing for USC and the Chargers. Did that lead to increasingly bizarre behavior before his death?
The ship is one of only a handful of such graves ever found mostly intact in Norway.
Inside a fortress-like megafarm on the outskirts of Beijing, dozens of pink-and-black pigs forage and snooze, unfazed by the chilly spring air.