Here's A Mesmerizing Primer In Adding Shading To Your Drawing
Even if you don't consider yourself an artist, this'll give you everything you need to master shading in life drawing.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago installed dozens of Big Mouth Billy Bass and figured out how to get them to sing together to different pop songs.
Surfers were shocked when a large animal swam beneath them off the coast of Doheny State Beach in California.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
Taste and smell receptors in unexpected organs monitor the state of the body's natural microbial health and raise an alarm over invading parasites.
Under pressure from their citizens, city officials are experimenting with new ways to reimagine the role of cars.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
"My biggest mistake was in underestimating just how far Google could go in terms of showing users more ads."
The role-playing game has made a surprising return to mainstream culture.
A veteran analyst explains the work of gathering fingerprints that can link a suspect to a crime, even after it rains.
In cities around the world, advertising is everywhere. We may try to shut it out — but it reflects who we are.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
No one knows who the first Indigenous girl or woman to vanish along the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George was, or when it happened.
Just a brief glance at r/SweatyStartup shows that cleaning pools and delivering firewood can be an entrepreneur's path to wealth.
The flooding in Fishlake, the disappearing launderettes of London and more best photos of the week.
After three years away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta in hopes to get signed again.
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
The devastation of failed Alzheimer's drug trials is requiring people to open their minds to new approaches, methods and disciplines.
Antimatter costs $2700 trillion per gram.
"Star Wars: Resistance Reborn" lays out some important info on what happens in the lead up to Episode IX. If you're riding high from "The Mandalorian," keep the Star Wars excitement going.
More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
On the public performance of solitude.
Céline Dion weighs in on perhaps the most controversial scene from the movie.
Her plan to pass a public option before pivoting to single-payer is too clever for its own good.
A year ago, doctors told Joe Henry he had less than a year to live. The Gospel According to Water, his most poignant album ever, is another second chance in a career full of them.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
The latest volley in a decades-long debate about apes' theory of mind involved one scientist dressing up as King Kong and stealing from his colleague.
Searching for a cure for my climate crisis grief.
The result: The state's biggest oil and gas companies have actually polluted more since it started.
We've seen impeachment proceedings before—but not like this. We rounded up 5 experts on the process to tell us what we should have been paying attention to.
A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at the tender age of 9.
Firefighters demonstrate why they avoid fire retardant directly on houses or buildings.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
Brooke Nelson, a graduate student studying online harassment, told Vulture the quote the authors took issue with had been taken out of context.
How America's most famous gun rights organization came to view NRATV, its own streaming outlet, as a "distasteful and racist."
"If I could master this thing so outside the realm of my own tastes, maybe I could stay inside a life that didn't quite fit."
An uncommonly shallow temblor rattled the country, sending scientists buzzing as they began hunting down its source.
Living in a van is not for the faint of heart.
Want the fastest internet? Come to Queens.
It's difficult to effectively refute the claim that John von Neumann is likely the most intelligent person who has ever lived.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.