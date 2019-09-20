Someone Strapped On A GoPro And Recorded What It's Like To Work Behind The Scenes At A McDonald's During The Lunch Rush
A McDonald's employee reveals what it's like working the lunch rush and it might change how you view working in fast food.
A McDonald's employee reveals what it's like working the lunch rush and it might change how you view working in fast food.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Max Fosh pulls off his most epic prank yet, building a 197-foot sign saying "Welcome to Luton" as passengers land at Gatwick. At least one woman interviewed by the BBC said it left her in a "state of panic."
The Hollywood star performed alongside guitarist Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night.
A McDonald's employee reveals what it's like working the lunch rush and it might change how you view working in fast food.
It's possible to experience a temporarily altered state without drugs or alcohol through a neurological phenomenon known as the Ganzfeld effect.
"I finally made it to the library but I was crying too hard to see the shooter. … Holding the gun limply by my side, I immediately broke down."
The release of Episode 1 was preceded by what is still the biggest movie marketing campaign of all time. Billions of dollars in deals were made between George Lucas and a number of other big brands including Pepsi, Hasbro, Apple, Lego and more.
Being able to understand and manage emotions is key to health and happiness. For some, like me, that comes easier with animals.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Incredible war footage shows a Ukrainian soldier striking a Russian BMP with a Javelin ATGM.
As the final season of "Black Market" airs in the UK, the actor and documentary host is remembered by his former colleagues.
Widespread customer confusion and regulatory hurdles are a taste of what's to come soon for markets around the world.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
After hearing a drumless version of Tool's "Schism," the legendary drummer plays his interpretation of the beat and it was extraordinary.
No one likes to feel like they're disappointing people. But here's why embracing letting people down at work is actually quite liberating.
Teachers don't support these proposals either.
Jomboy breaks down Julio Urías attempting the most extraordinary pitch variety to catch Juan Soto off-guard.
Yes, that includes working in the creative industries. And sometimes, so-called progressive jobs are even more rife for exploitation.
This has the potential to be an all-time crazy MLB story. It involves a grown man slapping another, for a very dumb reason, and him then saving the receipts.
The gunman showed some warning signs on the app.
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A 2014 clip from "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" shows how a 13-year-old couldn't get cigarettes, lottery tickets and alcohol but could purchase a weapon from a private seller at a gun show.
After a three-year wait, the fourth series of "Stranger Things" has finally dropped. But we were too distracted by the cast's dodgy 'dos to concentrate on what was actually going on.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
The bright sunshine in Uvalde belies the cloud of anger and anguish enveloping the small Texas city.
YouTuber Foresty Forest builds a tiny wood cabin from scratch and watching him is oddly relaxing.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a collision Saturday night, law enforcement officials said.
David Biscobing won the 2018 duPont-Columbia Award for this relentless report on a so-called advocacy group filing frivolous ADA lawsuits.
And they can make you happy, too.
Over the week there have been a lot of tomfoolery, shenanigans, foibles, oopsies, and hijinx in the sports world. We rounded up the best of the worst for you.
Health experts are optimistic monkeypox can be contained. Here's why, and where it could go wrong.
Following three recent mass shootings around the country, manufacturers of bulletproof backpacks report a surge in sales.
This mash-up makes no sense. It is nevertheless hysterical.
The Disney+ show is scored by subversive Egyptian rap of the Arab Spring.
You might not have realized the amount of pop culture references made in "The Office."
Faulty infrastructure is only a symptom of a larger problem.
The CEO of Meta Platforms needs Reels—his short-form video feature—to fund his metaverse, and you can smell his desperation from Beijing.
Two nurses (Natasha Lyonne, Chloe Fineman) host a show about the dying art of smoking cigarettes accompanied by their boss (Bowen Yang) and two French tourists (Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen).
"Now [the Biden Administration] is in a fairly desperate situation. It may be an impossible task," a top oil analyst told Insider.
I wondered: Should I mess with a brain that, while not perfect, functions reasonably well?
Critic Matt Patches broke the golden rule: never tweet.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
When it comes to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, the devil's in the D&Details.
Darren Helm takes the pass off the wall to bury the one-timer with just 5.6 seconds remaining.
Why see one Tom Cruise movie when you can see a Tom Cruise movie that is basically all the Tom Cruise movies?
It's time to build the Poop Ark, a centralized collection of the entire animal kingdom's feces, for research, de-extinction, and more.