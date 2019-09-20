Chameleon/Improv Master Nails Impressions Of Actors Waxing Eloquent About Their Favorite Snacks
Comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly is an elite impersonator because her facial expressions are near perfect.
Comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly is an elite impersonator because her facial expressions are near perfect.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's the backstory behind the most obscure airport in all of Canada.
A data wiper posing as ransomware bears a discomfiting resemblance to the earlier wave of Russian cyberattacks that ended with NotPetya.
Comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly is an elite impersonator because her facial expressions are near perfect.
In 2016, I set out to understand why a border wall appealed to so many. I realized Americans are increasingly boxing themselves in - with vast impacts on the way we see the world
The volcanic plume generated record amounts of lightning before producing a blast heard thousands of miles away. Here's what geologists say drove the event—and what may happen next.
The Model S Plaid is starting to earn quite a solid reputation out on the straight.
For a generation that has come of age in the clutches of covid and curated feeds, the '80s represent analog freedom and fun.
For Chuck McGinley, an engineer who devised the go-to instrument for measuring odors, helping people understand what they smell is serious science.
Marques Brownlee explains the update to Tesla's software that has left owners scratching their heads.
The legal drama is just the latest controversy encircling the Sonoma County developer—and rumored billionaire—Bill Gallaher.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cheddar explains why the human shoulder is an epic fail of design.
Fan makes sure Patriots can still have a good time after losing by 30
Bills Mafia tailgaters are hyped for the big playoff game! A fan Jumps from on top of a trailer smashing the table below, à la Macho Man Randy Savage.
Sinéad O'Connor's biggest hit made her a star. Then came decades of tragedy and mistreatment, which have only made the song's stark beauty more poignant.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Kenny Smith (Chris Redd), Charles Barkley (Kenan Thompson), Candace Parker (Ariana DeBose) and Yao Ming (Bowen Yang) discuss a Lakers vs. Kings game where the Kings are dealing with a COVID situation.
Imagine being on a first date you couldn't end?
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
Elmo (Chloe Fineman) stops by Weekend Update to confront Rocco the Rock.
A new study shows that people who received a COVID-19 vaccine experienced a small, temporary change to the length of their periods.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
In a dramatic re-imagining of an iconic '90s sitcom, a debut trailer follows a nerd (Chris Redd) through the streets of Chicago.
"I wonder if anyone's looking, maybe laughing, at the nervous naked man attempting to hold a pose."
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
The secret is how you treat your abs when resting and not only when working out.
A practice with feminist roots has become branding, like everything else.
Neve Campbell is used to running away from masked killers in the "Scream" movies, but being attacked by a real bear on a movie set is next level.
The team claims Dillon the Pickle wasn't showing his junk — just giving the thumbs up.
And we aren't doing much to prevent it.
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured the stunning moment the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted.
What would the neon sign over your head say?
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
Jimmy Buckets is BACK. A clutch finish as the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks.
If you don't have one of these hair cuts, then you're doing 2022 completely wrong.
For two years, employees have been waiting for "the day" when everyone goes back to the office. But it's probably never coming.
Balloons and beach balls have invaded pitches and impacted games in ways that just don't make sense.
The app, unrelated to the hit browser game, saw a huge spike in users who thought it was what everyone is currently playing.
Ten years ago the Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing 32 people and entwining the lives of others forever.
Anabel Kingsley, a trichologist, and Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, a dermatologist, debunk the most viral myths you've been told about haircare.
Drastic times call for drastic leisure.
Kari Lake used to be a Democrat. Now she's appearing with Nazi sympathizers. Trump endorsed her and she just might win.