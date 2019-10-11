Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
President Donald Trump’s resort in Miami hosted a conservative political conference this past weekend that included some violent parody videos. One of the viral videos shows President Trump violently murdering political and media figures like Adam Schiff, Mitt Romney and Rachel Maddow.
Vincero Watches makes exceptionally crafted and fairly priced watches. With quality this good, and styles this bold, you can't ignore Vincero. Shop now for free shipping and 15% off your first purchase.
They came quietly. Massive teddy bears, popping up along Paris’ boulevard des Gobelins to cozy up in a bookshop, or relax en terrasse. Week after week, they seemed to multiply as if by magic, inciting joy and mystery in the otherwise humdrum 13th arrondissement.
To examine our inboxes is to examine our lives: our desires and dreams, our families and careers, our status, our networks and our social groupings, our projects, our commerce, our politics, our secrets/lies/fetishes.