Man Saves Dog From Alligator By Prying Open Its Jaws In Tense Moment Caught On Camera
A man valiantly fought off an alligator to save the life of a little dog.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Fox News' Kristin Fischer said Rudy Giuliani's claims were "light on facts."
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
One of the world's most beloved observatories is being demolished before its time.
Trump's lawyers have not yet had their day in court, but they will have to do a great deal better than this if they hope to succeed.
Geraldo Rivera had perhaps the hottest take ever given on cable news.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
Whether served with hors d'oeuvres or sipped post-pie, these seasonal cocktail recipes make for a more festive Turkey Day.
The Republican senator's office said he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Friday
Creative power couple Kevin Ryan and Rob Ashford fashioned a seductive hideaway deep in a former 1920s woodland resort.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
"Pay attention to me!"
"If I could, I'd do it all over again."
We're in a new COVID wave just as Thanksgiving arrives — but we have to remember that it's the government's fault.
In a rare turn of events, Carlson pointed out there has been no evidence to support the allegations of voter fraud from Trump's campaign attorney Sidney Powell.
A new paper renews concerns about bias in image recognition services offered by Google, Microsoft and Amazon.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
Scrolling through real estate listings in far-flung destinations is a way to visualize an alternate life, whether you're trying to move or not.
October 2020 was one of the craziest news months in recent history, but you wouldn't know it by looking at people's Facebook feeds.
GM partnered with EV startup Nikola to make an electric truck, a company that is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for alleged securities fraud.
Unlike people, numbers don't lie.
We rank every Ron Howard movie ever made, from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to "Cinderella Man" to "Apollo 13" — and his latest, "Hillbilly Elegy."
When you had "be more social" and "travel more" as your goals for this year, but then 2020 swooped in to disrupt all of that.
These iconic canines have helped scientists make key discoveries, from archeological finds to cures for disease.
Redditors discovered that the rapper has never officially uploaded his absurd song from the "Deep Blue Sea" soundtrack.
100 groundbreaking inventions — including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine — that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.
Apple's first M1 Macs have defied expectations and are more powerful than anyone expected, handily beating out many other Intel Macs that Apple is continuing to sell.
The video, which features the pair throwing a wild tour bus party before playing a show together, ends with an on-screen message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t."
With tourists nowhere to be found, this is the eerie new reality of New York's cultural institutions.
Before the virus hit, Mumbai's local trains were the perfect cruising hotspots.
Nikolai, a farmer from the Ryazan Region in the future, explains that it's a lie that Russia is a "technically backward country."
Many of the homes have a style that mirrors the owner's professional aesthetic.
An interview with Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy.
After testing out over 100 phones, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives his verdict on the best smartphones of 2020.
After a chase, Matthew Piercey disappeared underwater using a submersible scooter, the authorities said. When he surfaced, agents were waiting with dry clothes his wife had provided.
What does it say about our mental health when we mostly relate to memes of Christopher looking despondent wrapped in a blanket, or nodding off on heroin in front of a corn dog stand?
The Canadian Lad tackles an interesting theory behind all the possibilities of Thanos winning.
It seems stupidly simple.
Lil Nas X insists that he's mostly been winging it, but all the evidence proves that he's clearly a natural-born social media savant with his finger on the pulse of pop culture.
For a second, it looked like the fly knew what the Venus flytrap was up to, but it then let down its guard.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
We reached out to nearly a dozen automotive writers, media personalities and experts to get their opinions on which classic vehicles are criminally overlooked. Here, in no particular order, are the 50 most underappreciated collector automobiles of all time.
Dogs really are the best thing we can ask for in the world.
We talked to the rookie quarterback, who is adjusting to the NFL grind by cutting out sweets and getting to bed at 8 PM.
Drinks on tap, rock-climbing walls, gourmet cafeterias — perks are a hallmark of many desirable workplaces. But when workers are not in the office to actually enjoy them, companies are being forced to reevaluate their incentives and work culture.
I'm a key and you're hot glue. Whatever you stick to me, I'll stick to you.
This is just a small part of the larger in-depth look at an industry that propagates widespread abuses including human trafficking, child labor and outright slavery.
Hairdressers weigh in on Rudy Giuliani's drip problem.
