Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WHAT CURVES AROUND COMES AROUND

1 digg medium.com

The "flatten the curve graphic" and message are mainstream at this point. Now we need to start to grapple with the reality that the actual "curve" of COVID-19 won't be as smooth as last week's infographics may have implied.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample