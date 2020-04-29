Watch This Unbelievably Fit Man Crank Out 70 Push-Ups While In Full Planche
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
This pride of lions got the surprise of a lifetime with this encounter at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
We might call this look "bank robber chic."
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
In Turkey, the Ilisu Dam's flooding of the ancient town of Hasankeyf offers a lesson in how societies choose the sites they preserve or destroy.
In this edition of Out of the Disney Vault, we take a look at the company's unlikely classic, which just turned 25. This is "A Goofy Movie" revisited.
On November 20, 1980, the ecosystem of Lake Peigneur in Louisiana was forever changed by a critical mistake by an oil exploration effort by Texaco.
A buyout firm is trying to back out of its deal for Victoria's Secret, citing the coronavirus. The contract's wording will make that tricky.
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
An officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in California was filmed attempting to detain a teen — and then repeatedly punching the teen — after reportedly seeing an "alcohol exchange" between the teen and an adult.
Did Michael Jordan really run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash? This is a rabbit hole worth going down.
This is what a movie like "Day After Tomorrow" would have looked like in the 1930s, and it's seriously impressive.
In seven hard-hit states, total deaths are nearly 50 percent higher than normal, according to new C.D.C. statistics, suggesting that the virus has killed far more people than the number in official counts.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
A US font map containing 222 different typefaces named for American cities and places, with at least one font for each state.
Ahead of what might be a $750 million payday, Musk paints himself as a defender of American freedom.
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.
"Body Worlds" was already a controversial display. "The Cycle Of Life" pushed it even further.
The Project Farm host compares some vintage Conoco against MAG 1 Bearing Pressure Lubricant.
It debuted in 1981 and ever since then, The McRib has been on and off the menu for varying reasons.
Imgflip's "This Meme Does Not Exist" takes 48 classic meme formats, from Distracted Boyfriend to Surprised Pikachu, and supplies endless captions that fit each meme's distinctive syntax. It's so much fun.
Valley Fever is mild for some, but for others it's deadly. And it's spreading as the climate warms
Josh from Let's Game It Out has the time of his life torturing passengers in his diabolically awful virtual airport.
How Spanish scientists and soldiers made an epic journey home as the world locked down around them.
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
Young people think of college as an investment in their future. Now that future is changing in ways they can't comprehend.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the United States, a record 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment and the impact has been felt in every state. Here's an animated heat map of the increase of unemployment claims across the country.
Rolls-Royce are known for making some of the world's most luxurious cars. What is the manufacturer doing to the car to make it cost so much?
Americans are not going to wait for sufficient testing. So what happens then?
Beshear apologized to a Kentucky resident called Tupac Shakur for calling him out for using what Beshear assumed was a fabricated name.
The interactive starts with one pixel equaling a thousand dollars, and escalates rapidly from there.
You've probably heard the term viral shedding at some point. Here's what it actually looks like for COVID-19 and what it means.
The ingenuity of engineers helped build landmarks like Black Rock and the new supertalls. Our critic takes a virtual tour with Guy Nordenson.
It's likely that the last runner to learn Radek Brunner had been disqualified from the the pandemic's first virtual ultramarathon was Brunner himself.
A newfound fossil tail from this giant predator stretches our understanding of how—and where—dinosaurs lived.
Hindsight is 20/20, but we're not sure we can see how this was ever a good idea.
A guide to making sense of a problem that is now too big for any one person to fully comprehend.
What social science says about killing the office.
Once upon a time, The Gap was *the* brand. But it's possible America's most iconic retailer might not survive this
One day, Michael Shattuck started to run. He liked it, so he ran longer, sometimes for as many as 65 hours each week. He never wanted to stop. What was he running from?
New office dress code: business on top, party on the bottom.
How do you travel full-time — with a family? These families are reinventing what it means to hit the road.
Industry assurances have blurred the science of cabin air. Biology, physics and pure proximity are all at play.