Watch A Time Lapse Of A Man Digging Out A 100-Year-Old Basement With His Bare Hands
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
"When they say 'Why do you burn down the community? Why do you burn down your own neighborhood?' It's not ours. We don't own anything."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
The timeline, constructed from the analysis of hours of video footage and police communications, shows us what happened on June 1, when the police fired gas canisters on demonstrators to clear way for Trump's photo op.
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
Dubbed by the internet as "Pipeline Funk," watch musician Armin Küpper jam out in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with his sax and a natural gas pipeline.
More than 100 days after the first coronavirus case in the US, here are the states where things are still getting worse.
How they accidentally made a promise they couldn't keep.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
Once, he even got 14 pizzas in one delivery.
"I am stepping down as editor in chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."
Just when you thought videos of the police's "elite" bicycle unit couldn't get lamer, there are videos like this, which shows a cop accidentally flying off a bike.
By the standards of the pandemic, Thursday had been a normal day for Peter Weinberg. Then, around 10 PM, he received an irate message on LinkedIn from someone he didn't know. He brushed it off, thinking it was probably just spam. Then he got another. And another.
In a word: intense.
The internet is always changing. A lot. So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet jargon. This data viz shows which terms still elude each state.
If we want less violence from the enforcers, we should give them less to enforce.
But where there's a cat, there's a way.
Keeping a cluttered house has long been considered a little tacky, a little weak. But now it's looking very wise.
For centuries, scientists have obsessed over a primordial blob that can shape-shift, clone itself and live indefinitely.
What started out as a fun experiment actually turned out to be an eye-opening rethinking of the periodic table of elements.
From an enigmatic rage disorder to a sickness of overthinking, there are some mental illnesses you only get in certain cultures. Why? And what can they teach us?
Oobleck, a non-Newtonian material, is already fascinating within itself, but what happens if you add baking soda and vinegar to it?
One national insurer was billed $6,946 for a coronavirus test in Texas, according to claims data reviewed by POLITICO.
"Several squirrels have been coming to my deck to be fed peanuts. Rocky, one particularly ambitious squirrel showed an aptitude for problem-solving, always getting nuts no matter where I put them."
The director of "Knocked Up" and "Trainwreck" teams up with Pete Davidson for a poignant comedy about a troubled twentysomething whose arrested development is far less adorable than in Apatow's previous films.
But just because it did work doesn't mean this is the recommended way to go about things.
You'll be utterly unsurprised to learn that the consequences are different, depending on your role in the company and the color of your skin.
Most workers have no ownership stake in the companies to which they give their labor. This is — for workers — not ideal.
If you thought driving a truck was hard, try driving one that has a 335,000-pound, 235-foot load attached to it.
Are the protests raising awareness? Here's what the Google searches data says.
Imagine the grossest home you've ever seen. Your beer-can littered college dorm room? The apartment of an ex-boyfriend who slept on a stained mattress on the floor? No matter what you're thinking of, giant larvaceans' homes probably top it.
When you go on a trip, you need to pack your toiletries, your clothes and your household pets as well.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Can Nextdoor really be a social network for communities if black people don't feel safe on it?
A trove of previously buried documents tells the story of how anti-LGBTQ surveillance targeted queer people in the United States and how those people pushed back.
Where antifa came from, what its members actually believe, and why President Trump's scapegoating of them is dangerous.
The questions are… a bit obvious, shall we say.
Businesses are reopening. Protests are erupting nationwide. But the virus isn't done with us.
Smurfs and online gaming have been intertwined since the 1990s. Here's the story of "smurfing" in games.
Water? Never heard of her.
TV shows about cops typically prioritize law enforcement's perspective. That might not play so well going forward.
From "Point Break" to "Blue Crush," here's how accurate surf scenes are in Hollywood movies.
If humans want to live long-term in space, they'll need medicines — research is scarce for now.
To explain why men are on average taller than women, scientists theorized about competition for mates. But the effects of estrogen on bone growth may be answer.
We thought the only way to make ice cream these days was with an ice cream machine. We were wrong.
Dozens of top recipients of government aid have laid off, furloughed or cut the pay of tens of thousands of employees.