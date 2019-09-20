This Guy Meticulously Building A Miniature Minecraft Diorama Out Of Polymer Clay Is The Most Relaxing Thing You'll See Today
This might be the best ASMR video that you've seen in a while.
This might be the best ASMR video that you've seen in a while.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Lisa Kudrow had the best story about her disastrous "Larry Sanders Show" audition.
Mark F. Pomerantz, who had investigated the former president, left after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, halted an effort to seek an indictment.
This might be the best ASMR video that you've seen in a while.
The Rabari tribe's unique relationship with leopards is a lucrative tourist draw, but they are missing out as safari businesses take over their idyllic homeland.
A syndrome once reserved for the famous is coming for us all.
Cruciverbalist and "Community" star Gillian Jacobs completely geeked out when she recognized her hero Will Shortz on "To Tell The Truth." (From 2020)
The definitive history of the Sony Minidisc Player — the audio device that never let us down.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
Where's your place in the future of work?
This week, we've also got the new and extremely problematic Harry Potter game "Hogwarts Legacy" and a surprising update to "Fortnite."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's why Tesla's full self-driving beta software is nowhere close to being safe for everyone on the street.
"If Putin uproots us all, he will win."
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio put out an animated spiral infographic of global temperatures from 1880 to 2021, and it might make you take pause.
A whopping 30% discount is the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and over 3.6 million Ukrainians have become refugees.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
After an art dealer named Forrest Fenn spread clues to a $2 million fortune he hid in the Rocky Mountains, a group of treasure hunters went above and beyond to find it.
The conglomerate has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. battery and EV startups.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Josh Hawley's pained reaction during Wednesday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
New research shows that not all non-avian dinosaurs were restricted to land.
These sweatshirts, both hoodie and sans hood, are made to last a whole decade of regular wear. The best part? They're on sale through Sunday, March 27.
Even if Russia does eventually reach its military goals in Ukraine, the impact its had on its aviation industry has been catastrophic.
There's good advice out there, as long as you can tell the good financial influencers from the shady ones.
Sometimes you need more screen space, and this 14.1-inch display makes it easy to extend your laptop with an extra 1080p display.
The comedian finally understood why people make such a big deal out of coffee after recently downing his first full cup of cappuccino.
When horses across France started turning up dead and mutilated, amateur sleuths got to work on Facebook. A nationwide panic ensued.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Joshua Weissman sees if one fried chicken is definitively better than the other.
At last, rapid COVID tests are everywhere—and that means a surge of false-negative results.
"At least 47 members of Congress and their spouses hold between 2-2.67 million dollars worth of stocks in top defense companies."
Overwhelmed with opioid overdoses, many states loosened their laws on involuntary institutionalization to sweep in more people with substance use disorders.
After Alice Ball's death in 1916 at age 24, a white man took credit for her research.
Zoe Anne gives a demonstration of the raw power of the Stihl MS 881 Magnum.
Cruise ships are uniquely designed to handle the worst weather on Earth, but what if?
Higher income usually means more childcare and lower income usually means less.
Two years into the Covid pandemic, the agency is still confusing the public with contradictory, erratic messaging.
Paul Chareth had no idea where this would land but getting there was only half the fun.
Lack of communication leaves the world's two largest nuclear powers in the dark about explanations for military movements from senior officials.
There is no clear path to a positive outcome for Russia in Ukraine. It could win every future battle, but it has already lost.
The video was edited to make the mummy sound funnier.
Inside the great plus-size debate.
More than 80 percent of people think tax dollars aren't spent wisely. Here's what the numbers show.
Joshua Bollinger reveals how steam can do some extraordinary things you might not have realized.
The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge has reached completion in Turkey with a span of 2,023 metres, becoming the longest suspension bridge in the world.