Lock Picker Cracks A Gun Safe With… An Orange Juice Bottle
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
It's been plagued by reshoots and release date delays, but "The New Mutants," which seems to offer a darker, edgier flavor than the usual X-Men movie, will premiere in theaters on April 3.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The legendary tight end doesn't want your pity. Maybe he doesn't need it.
Gervais's "I don't really give a damn"-style of hosting generated a lot of different responses from the audience, so here's a roundup of the best reactions to his jokes from celebrities at the Golden Globes last evening.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Only Cohen could find an opportunity to take a jab at Zuckerberg during an introduction of the movie "Jojo Rabbit."
Neo-Nazis got caught up in a case of mistaken identity in Michigan. Now the FBI is involved.
Because of a combination of genetic quirks, Joanne Cameron has never experienced the extremes of rage, dread, grief, anxiety, or fear. What if we were all like that?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
Unregulated surveillance, ruthless bosses, sexual harassment... after years working at tech startups, Anna Wiener is taking them on in "Uncanny Valley."
From "Bad Boys" to "Birds of Prey" to "Candyman" to "Dune," these are the 68 films we're most excited to see this year.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on gift cards. But what happens to the money when the cards aren't redeemed?
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
Put your oral hygiene front and center in 2020 with the ProSonic Whitening Toothbrush! With 40,000 brush strokes per minute, this brush provides elite cleaning. Right now, it's 56 percent off at just $34.99.
It's been plagued by reshoots and release date delays, but "The New Mutants," which seems to offer a darker, edgier flavor than the usual X-Men movie, will premiere in theaters on April 3.
Our family was featured in a national newspaper as the picture of fiscal responsibility. A few months later we were drowning in debt, and I realized we were looking at everything dead wrong.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
Screenwriters on "The Simpsons," "Arrested Development" and many other comedies share the stories behind their classic character names.
Netflix's new reality show "The Circle" is basically the IRL version that "Black Mirror" episode where Bryce Dallas Howard obsessively ranks everything on social media to the point of extreme isolation.
The moral of the story: don't even wrap your kid's presents — it just heightens the disappointment.
Bounty hunting is about treating people with respect, not about violence, they say.
Two consecutive mayors of the city launched their presidential bids last year on a promise of combating climate change, yet neither was able to stem the tide of garbage flooding the nation's largest metropolis and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If you moved around a photo while it was scanning, what would it look like?
Despite years of hype, these entrepreneurs are finding it's nearly impossible to survive.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
Hun Sen's reign in Cambodia was never supposed to last this long.
An international team of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array to create the most detailed image yet of the gas surrounding two supermassive black holes in a merging galaxy.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
The FOAF project, begun in 2000, set out to create a universal standard for describing people and the relationships between them. Now defunct, it hints at what social networking might have looked like had Facebook not conquered the world.
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
And no amount of data or complex modeling will rectify the building industry's staggering impact on the environment. Design culture itself needs to change.
If women don't conform to beauty expectations, they're paid less.
Jonathan Leo loves his cars, but not commuting in them. He lives in San Diego and works for the Navy, so he takes the city's trolley to work as often as he can. Then, on the weekends, he unloads his 2012 Mercedes Benz C230 on some of California's best roads.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
When something is not right for us, we know because we get stopped up. We feel dread and anger, which are both signs that we aren't honoring our internal signals that are telling us something isn't right.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
If you're interested in prioritizing nutrition this year, Michelle Anderson's "Healthy Cookbook for Two" is a must-have for your shelf.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
Despite her best efforts to build a social justice startup focused on sex education, there were tensions between startup culture and the social justice space.
Businesses and consumers stash away semi-illicit greenbacks.
Korean cinema soared to new heights in the 2010s, becoming one of the largest film industries on the planet, responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed films of the decade.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Exhausting, expensive and exclusive, these conferences needs to be modernized. The future of science depends on it.
The questioning was the basis of viral social media claims that the US was detaining Iranians at border crossings.
The origins of the praline candy can be traced back to enslaved black women in Louisiana.
These greeting cards from the late 19th and early 20th-century celebrate the New Year with lucky pigs, foxes fleeing for their lives and at least one drunk frog.
Well, that was quite a dramatic exit.
Letting go of the bitterness you feel toward people who have hurt you — even if they don't deserve it and you'll never see them again — is good for your health.
Recent awards seasons have each seen one lucky film become their season's Oscar villain. Will this year's be "Joker," "1917," "The Irishman" or something else?