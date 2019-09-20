Someone Dug Up A Live-Action Version Of 'Wallace And Gromit' From 1995 And It Might Haunt Your Dreams
Lenny Henry recreated "Wallace And Gromit" very faithfully to the beloved claymation animation in 1995 but the result was visually unsettling.
Poor credit makes renting harder, but it's not impossible.
The whole world thought Afroduck's infamous 24-min lap around Manhattan had been a record for nine years counting. But in reality it was dethroned after seven years by JTTHORNTON, in a White McClaren 720S, two years ago.
Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts.
The low amount of daily users on Netflix Games is likely due to a mediocre library and a lack of marketing.
Is a Mavic Mini Drone a suitable substitute for getting professional help in removing a hornet's nest? Probably not, but he tried anyway.
How much of the Inflation Reduction Act is for the climate?
This week, when a coworker's pet purchase "feels like a slap in the face," a mother-in-law considering asking her son-in-law to stop gesturing and a question about whether "good morning" is meant to be taken literally.
Someone leaked the filming of "Batgirl" in early 2022 that will never be seen since the studio pulled the plug on the entire project.
Democrats in the Senate passed a bill that would, for the first time ever, use Congress's power to push the U.S. to decarbonize.
Travis's father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan will also be sentenced in federal court on Monday, August 8.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
People are realizing how harsh the judges treated Robin Manning on an early episode of "America's Next Top Model."
Send your new college student off to school with what they need to succeed.
Two people on a blind date ask each other a set of uncomfortable questions. They can either answer or take a shot — but the parents of one of them are watching the whole thing.
Shrimping vessel contained too many sharks, meth, police say.
GQ sat down to talk Aquaman about his efforts to rescue the ocean from plastic pollution and (yes, really) maybe even rescuing Timothée Chalamet again in "Dune."
Samudra makes quick work of this watermelon on a hot summer day.
Life in Târnava Mare has barely changed in centuries, offering a precious insight into the age-old traditions that are still going strong in its Saxon villages.
Alternative proteins were meant to reduce the carbon footprint of our diets. But it doesn't look like people are switching… yet.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's how well a 1987 Mustang GT drives after sitting around for nearly three decades.
How Mark Milley and others in the Pentagon handled the national-security threat posed by their own Commander-in-Chief.
We're donating all of our normal towels, and refreshing our linen closet with the best towels we've ever had.
John Oliver dedicated much of his program to roasting Alex Jones's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in court.
Music supervisors are the reason why songs on shows like "Stranger Things" go viral. They told VICE how they decide what makes the cut.
A satisfying explanation for the big numbers on airport runways.
The maverick driver talks bluntly about the shocker that cost him a championship, his plans for fashion, movies and more.
Destroying records that should be preserved is potentially illegal.
This stunningly costumed and choreographed performance, which took place at the VMAs over 30 years ago, was way ahead of its time.
Many in Sanya had arrived hoping for relief from strict COVID-control measures in bigger cities.
The virus was officially declared a public health emergency in the US on August 4.
Green screens and CGI weren't available during the silent film era, so movie makers had to come up with some pretty clever ways to pull off special effects. (From 2017)
"The original charge carried a possibility of five to eight years. In the meantime, it would be the better part of a year before I knew what the outcome would be."
Tim Roth returns in sinister fashion in the new psychological horror film "Resurrection" and told Den of Geek the secrets to playing a great villain.
On June 8th, 1989, the Pittsburgh Pirates produced one of the greatest first innings in baseball history, jumping out to a 10-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. No team had ever before done so and lost.
Effective altruism has gone mainstream. Where does that leave it?
When it comes to disability, a lot of ableist language and tropes are perpetuated by the media. Here's what experts have to say about how to talk about disability.
A young Nathan Fielder seeks advice on finding romance, and conducts an excruciating interview in the process.
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
The first generation to grow up with social media, Millennials are now becoming the first generation to age out of it.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says former President Trump should not focus on the 2020 election if he runs in 2024.
Over the weekend when chicken feet were added to KFC's Chinese menu and Woody Harrelson made a new mum's week – here's what you missed.
Yes, the Inflation Reduction Act might actually help you.
We can't believe this was a real thing that was made and not a Tim Robinson skit.
The rapper shared a doctored New York Times front page that declared, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28."
Parenting advice on dressing your age, in-laws, and separation anxiety.