Here's How This Traffic Light Change Significantly Reduced Pedestrian Crashes
Researchers found that making a slight change to crosswalks significantly reduced crashes.
Researchers found that making a slight change to crosswalks significantly reduced crashes.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's why counting calories may be doing more harm than good to your health.
From a sighting of a rare silverback gorilla thumping its chest to the gruelling task of spotting pygmy seahorses, photographers open up about how they pulled off their prized shots.
Both Noah and Kimmel don't trust Americans to administer the test properly themselves and also agree that we should've gotten them last year; not now.
"They were lightweight, PG versions of us with no complicated backstories. Must be nice."
The Ivy League institution's approach to the contract negotiations with its grad student workers reveals how it has evolved into a predatory business.
Researchers found that making a slight change to crosswalks significantly reduced crashes.
Women are a minority among Uber and Lyft drivers, most likely because of the high incidents of sexual assault and harassment. The Verge spoke to over two dozen women who shared their experiences and aired their frustrations about the lack of action from the companies.
For decades, Talley was the larger-than-life creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue. His influence was felt on fashion runways, where he pushed to include more Black designers and models.
Someone went back and found Elon Musk promising autonomous cars "next year" for the past 10 years.
His latest novel wrestles with the sins of certain types of storytelling.
The United States Postal Service will deliver four rapid tests for COVID-19 to any household. All you have to do is enter your information and wait for them to arrive.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
E-scooters were supposed to be a solution to traffic congestion but they ended up becoming a blight.
The Italian Senate Zoom saw a very NSFW hentai clip of "FF7's" Tifa Lockhart.
The team behind "The Dana Carvey Show" didn't expect such a hilariously stark dissonance in this clip from "Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show."
The USPS will issue a statement. And they better do it fast!
The latest 10.2-inch iPad is extremely affordable, and it even works with the Apple Pencil.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
Nicole Smith-Ludvik returns to the top of the tallest building in the world with a A380 flying behind her at 2,700 feet.
U2 singer Bono said he finds it difficult to listen to his 'strained' voice on early U2 tracks
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Seth Everman finds a new way to enjoy an old classic.
Every year, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, one of the most powerful people in global finance, pens a letter to chief executives that's required reading for business leaders.
These cozy winter socks use recycled wool to minimize their impact on our environment. That means 53 percent less energy used to make some of the softest, warmest socks we've ever seen.
Enter the 1920s cartoon-inspired world of Cuphead in "THE CUPHEAD SHOW!" coming to Netflix soon.
Given that it contains graphic scenes of a man wearing a whale's penis skin as a ceremonial robe, I really needed to ask a few whaling, biology and literature experts what it all means.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
Way back in 2010, Eric Appel produced this spoof biopic of the famed accordion-playing song parodist starring Aaron Paul for "Funny or Die" and probably had no idea it would actually inspire an actual biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe.
In 1991, San Francisco clothing brand Esprit sent a note to 200,000 young people with a simple question: "What would you do to make the world better?"
There's nothing we hate more than cold feet, so a nice pair of slippers is a must-have. And since these slippers have an outdoor sole, you can just leave them on most of the day.
A critically endangered Philippine eagle chick, known as Chick 29, gets fed with a puppet to avoid imprinting.
Ubisoft was the first major gaming publisher to start distributing NFTs, but it's not clear what (or who) they're for.
Trey Kennedy does an impression of every Instagrammer behind the scenes.
On some level, abrasive was all the Knicks knew.
Because they want them to come in no matter what.
A photographer shows a plane landing at the Lukla airport in the Himalayas — known as the world's most dangerous airport.
Last month, the site's top editor told the Chicago-based employees to relocate to Los Angeles or get fired.
A conversation with Adam Nayman about the filmmaker's style and obsessions.
The word "herbs" comes to English from French, which also borrows from Latin, so unlike the Brits and others who anglicized the pronunciation, this is why America stuck with the original.
Now, he's on a mission to help young people like him get access to the shot.
Researchers at Israel's Sheba Medical Center found that the fourth booster was only partially effective against the Omicron strain.
Blake Rosier was happy to get his stolen car back but had the uncomfortable task of cleaning it out. Here's what the thieves left behind.
It's estimated that the average American driver wasted $564 stuck in road congestion.
The world is anxiously awaiting news from the island — but on top of the physical destruction, the eruption has disconnected it from the internet.
An intoxicated driver jumped over the U.S. 131 bridge near Dorr Township, Michigan last week and the video is something else.
The notion of "coziness" knows no borders, but it can look and feel different depending on where you are.
It's the horniest recreational drug, but what do we know about the actual chemical process behind it?