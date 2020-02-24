Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EVERYTHING YOU WISH YOU DIDN'T NEED TO KNOW

vox.com

Millions of Americans who have driver's licenses still need to upgrade to a Real ID by October 1, according to DHS.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample