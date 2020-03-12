An Architect Shows How The Worst Airport In America Can Radically Improve
Peter Ruggiero demonstrates what can be done to vastly improve traveler experience at Laguardia Airport in New York City.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
It's called "San Francisco," and it was taken in Alamo Square Park in 1956. It is an unruly and liberating photograph, both loaded and elusive, and, so far as I know, quite unlike any picture that had ever been published before,
The White House and other government bodies were forced to scramble to clarify several incorrect statements from the president's address last night.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
Even before it opened at the dawn of the year 2000, London's Millennium Dome had become a byword for failure. But two decades on, it could be time for a reassessment.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
Like major contagions throughout history, the new coronavirus causes fear as well as illness. The remedy for both, it turns out, is the same.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
Daniel Yomtobian built an empire on dubious online advertising traffic. It finally crumbled.
Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.
"Bamboozled" is a perfect fit for game night, but don't be surprised when you get duped by a loved one.
With an elitely strange cast of Ice, Rutger Hauer, Charles S. Dutton, F. Murray Abraham, John C. McGinley and Gary Busey and a slew of WTF moments, the adaptation of "The Most Dangerous Game" is equal parts bizarrely funny and moving.
A high speed camera reveals the behavior of one of the bird kingdom's most unique creatures.
For the first time, Nancy Wexler reveals that she has inherited the disease she has spent her life studying.
The world we experience as "out there" is actually a reconstruction of reality that is built inside our heads. It's an act of creation by the storytelling brain.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
Microbes have lived in Cuatro Ciénegas for 500 million years. They've survived countless cataclysms and extinctions. But can they survive us?
The 2019 NFL season will be remembered for a host of unusual storylines.
The pictures of the man dressed as a hand sanitizer during the global coronavirus outbreak went viral and caused outrage online.
Sometimes, it's better to just pay for a visit to the repair guy.
Amount of iron in the atmosphere is the difference between night and day.
Your IT guys were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
While regular people stock up on water and canned goods amid coronavirus worries, members of the 1 percent are preparing more expensive backup plans.
Did you know Vermont declared itself an independent country from 1777 to 1791? It even had its own constitution, flag and currency!
At the outbreak of WWII, a private poodle breeder and her dog show pals launch an outlandish scheme to recruit and train thousands of pets for war duty. In the face of military skepticism and confronting the carnage of war a new kind of hero emerges.
A happy accident in the laboratory has led to a breakthrough discovery that not only solved a problem that stood for more than half a century, but has major implications for the development of quantum computers and sensors.
The correct answer is "you can always fit at least one more."
Late last year, Kiara Bolade earned $500 making French toast, eggs and bacon at home in her kitchen.
The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated in this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more.
We can hardly get one dog to behave this well and this guy's got a whole group doing exactly what he tells them to do.
The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19.
Here's how to figure out which ones to get.
When it rains, it pours.
The pilum was ideally designed to take down a charging enemy — or at least take their shield away. Here's how.
A new website algorithmically generates photos of nude women who don't exist, but why?
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
There's almost always at least one signature spacecraft for any of these space-based sci-fi shows.
Homeownership used to be part of the American dream. Now it's both a dream and a nightmare.
In the latest #MeToo story to come out of the yoga world, activists are rising up against the spiritual institution that failed them.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
Even if you're paying for decent internet, there's always that one corner of the house where Netflix stutters and buffers.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.