'THE WAR WAS ALREADY THERE'
1 digg www.theatlantic.com
I had covered political murders during years spent reporting from many venal and autocratic states. But I hadn’t expected that my first big assignment on returning to the EU in late 2017 after a long absence would be to write about the killing of a columnist and blogger whose family was convinced she had been targeted because of her work.
INVADING GAMERS' HEARTS
2 diggs
Released in 1978, Taito's "Space Invaders" is one of the most important pioneers in the history of video games. Not only was it a huge success worldwide, it also created two essential gaming innovations: high scores and a difficulty curve.
UNDER THE GUN
1 digg nytimes.com
After the first day of school at Mark T. Sheehan High School in Wallingford, Conn., Mackenzie Bushey, a 15-year-old junior, came home upset that a teacher enforced a no-cellphones policy by confiscating students’ phones before class. She needed her cell, Mackenzie told her family last month, to notify police should a gunman attack her school.