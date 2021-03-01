Kid Prefers To Be Woken Up By Dad In The Morning, Has Funny Reaction When She's Greeted By Mom Instead
Kids are a bit too honest when it comes to having favorites between parents.
Taco Bell has announced plans for a concept store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that potentially will change the way fast food restaurants look forever.
Here's how everyone thinks Mjolnir is supposed to be pronounced. And then there's Paul Rudd.
The Apple car has been getting a lot of buzz with the tech company staying mum about the alleged project. Here's what we know.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
Watch the sun and stars drift along as dusk turns dark in this beautiful night sky time-lapse.
In the Mexican soccer league, Club America's Richard Sánchez torpedoed the ball in from a few feet inside the halfway line.
The Oracle of Omaha said he made a mistake.
Around seven-and-a-half hours in, Snoop walks across the room in a hoodie, realizes what he's done and ends the stream.
"This movie could not have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I'm talking about Rudy Giuliani."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A case study in financial diversification, courtesy of Buick, Lamborghini and Porsche.
We hope nobody was injured in this accident.
James Corner Field Operations, the landscape architecture firm behind The High Line, has unveiled a waterfront design that includes everything from a giant ball field to a sandy beach.
Why everyone loves Dolly now.
We're going to have dock a few points off this captain's parking score.
Chloé Zhao became only the second woman ever to win best director and Chadwick Boseman posthumously received the award for best actor in a drama.
According to the Department of Justice, the Sinaloa cartel was very much a family business.
A plastic surgeon in Sacramento, California appeared for a traffic trial while a patient was still on the table undergoing surgery. The judge was, understandably, perplexed.
From surfer-dude drawls to Valley-girl upspeak, how we talk still defines how we're seen.
O'Hara got her first Golden Globes win for her role as Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek," but the best part of her speech might be her husband Bo Welch playing her off with applause sounds.
"My mom's guidelines were clear: we will accept this, but we will not talk about it — not even with each other."
"Podcast voice" has been parodied, co-opted and commodified. With lip flutters and giddyap words, our reporter learned how to talk the talk. This interactive piece will show you exactly how.
Lukewarm delivery is fine, but nothing beats a slice of freshly made pizza right out of the oven.
We've put together a list of 10 games we're most excited for in the first half of 2021, and our fingers are crossed that they'll knock our socks off.
We're not usually this fancy with our hot sauce picks, but Truff hot sauce is undeniably worth the price of admission.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How a dangerous overdose of 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) almost cost a man his life.
Can you tell we really miss Broadway?
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler roasted the HFPA for their lack of Black voters. "Look, we all know award shows are stupid," Fey quipped. "But even with stupid things inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press."
A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani, with help from chef Palak Patel, takes the test and tries to get a plate of Chicken Tikka Masala ready before the takeout arrives.
A mysterious new USPS mailbox has appeared on Amazon property amid a historic union drive in Bessemer, Alabama.
The Washington power couple has spent the past several years very publicly divided. Now that America is starting to get over Trump, how will they move on?
Survivors of China's campaign of persecution reveal the scope of the devastation.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was set at a California high school beset by vampires, demons and toxic mean girls, but it turns out its real-life big bad was the show's creator, Joss Whedon.
Here's the rendition of the national anthem that opened the Conservative Political Action Conference.
"The truth was so dark. If I wasn't in shock, I'd be shattered. I couldn't expose something so strange and so personal to the First Lady. But I'm sure she would understand."
In an effort to be helpful, Verizon accidentally stuck its foot in its mouth on Sunday, and then furiously backtracked.
Brushing teeth, reading and avoiding food and screens all part of consensus advice
As automakers promise to get rid of internal combustion engines, Heidelberg is trying to get rid of autos.
Here's why tuition at public universities has nearly tripled since 1990.
No, they weren't forced to rehearse like this. Yes, part of it was staged. And obviously, the tents are awesome.
When we point out, over and over again, that there is no evidence to support these claims, our comments normally fill up with very, very angry people calling us "delusional" and saying things like "just look around!" But they never actually provide any evidence.
Residents of East York, a suburb of Toronto, are up in arms about plans to put affordable housing on this beloved, uh, parking lot.
Financial experts weigh in on when to 'fess up to the IRS, whether you need an LLC, how to learn about regulations, and more.
For a handful of cultures across the globe, the Arab world among them, these distinct blankets deliver not only an impossibly warm, soft hug but a great sense of belonging.
How a buzzy startup may be ushering in a new crop of social platforms.
Could we learn something about human aggression from China's tiniest champions? One scientist believes so.
Po-Shen Loh, professor of Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University and a U.S. Math Olympiad coach, suggests that we should let students think of solutions and ideas, rather than feeding them pre-existing ones.