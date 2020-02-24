Kid Has Surprisingly Wholesome Reaction To Birthday Cake Being Dropped
Sometimes in life you can't have your cake and eat it too, but it's okay.
Sometimes in life you can't have your cake and eat it too, but it's okay.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
As a nursing mother newly exposed to the harsh realities of milk production, Liza Monroy reconsiders the dairy cow, and questions the meaning of compassion.
A roundup of 21 of the best short jokes and one-liners by the late comedic genius Mitch Hedberg, whose stand-up continues to influence and resonate today as much as it did when he was alive.
The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor.
We will never be able to look at the character Qui-Gon Jinn the same way again.
The head of the powerful union representing border patrol agents nationwide said the FBI is working to identify who stole some $500,000 out of the coffers of the El Paso local. The theft raises more questions about lawlessness in the union's ranks.
Life as a chronically poor person is an exercise in survival. I've maxed out credit cards, stolen internet and missed bills. Now I'm trying to cure myself of the poverty disease.
What have we been doing all our lives using only our forks?
The startup rode a wave of augmented reality hype and about $300 million in funding to a series of half-baked products before failing spectacularly and shutting down last year.
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
Are moral beliefs quite literally gut feelings that stem from the body's tendency to feel disgust at certain human behaviors?
Harvey Weinstein may be headed to prison, but few women will ever see their perpetrators brought to justice.
Have spotty wifi coverage in certain rooms? A mesh solution is your best bet for strong signal in every nook and cranny.
Growing crowds have turned the world's tallest mountain into a valuable commercial asset. But where's all the money going?
"This video taken from my dashcam on Eastlink, Victoria Australia, Northbound. The open-sided prefabricated building gradually shook loose a large composite panel which caused a multiple car accident behind."
Cons exploit our cognitive biases. I learned the hard way that some of us are more vulnerable than others.
Just under a month after Kobe Bryant — along with his daughter Gianna and seven others — was killed in a helicopter crash, thousands of people filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a tribute to his life.
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
People say America doesn't make things anymore. But what about toxic chemicals? We make so many of those, we throw half of them in rivers, for free.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
You never know when you may need a pocket knife, but you don't want to carry one all the time. What do you do? Get a B-2 Dog Tag. This dog tag has a fully concealed nano blade pocket knife and it's half off now.
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This year's grand prize and title of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 went to the winner of the Wide Angle category Greg Lecoeur.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.
The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a meeting on Tuesday, February 25th, where it will examine the role that Autopilot played in a fatal 2018 crash.
Photographer Mark Steinmetz spent 11 years working in camps across the US, from the shores of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the smoky mountains of North Carolina.
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
Under its frigid, dusty surface, Mars is humming. The quiet, constant drone periodically pulses with the beat of quakes rippling around the planet, but the source of this alien music remains unknown.
Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, was found guilty of rape in the third degree on Monday, capping a landmark trial of the #MeToo era.
Approximately 4,000 cars are enjoying a not-so-fun beach vacation.
Keeping the swing going for your kid at the neighborhood playground while you get some chores done at home in your apartment? There's a fix for that.
For many Native American teenagers Sherman Indian High School is a last chance for an education and a future.
If you catch your parrot appearing to sharpen its beak before puffing up its feathers and slowly approaching you, it may be time to find a new pet.
The treasure trove could help answer questions about what happened during the disastrous Franklin Expedition.
Scientists have developed Air-Gen, a device that uses a natural protein to create a 24/7 supply of electricity from air moisture.
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
Why? Over time my route became boring. I decided to make it a little bit more interesting by taking the parallel streets on my way there.
The 14th Amendment says states that infringe the vote must lose representation in Congress. It's time to make this happen.
Are a boatload of torque and some after-market snow tracks able to make a Tesla Model 3 into a snowmobile?
At 12:54 a.m. on September 10, yet another lust-worthy image appeared on the Instagram account of the interior design startup Homepolish. It was the last Instagram post the company would ever publish to its 2 million followers.
The wildfires weren't just unprecedented — scientists didn't think such catastrophic conflagrations would happen until the end of this century.
Mike Bloomberg will first appear on ballots during next week's Super Tuesday primaries, giving us our first real look at whether his ad spending is working. In the meantime, we can enjoy this disconcerting clip from 2006.