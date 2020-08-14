Key & Peele Sketch Captures What It's Like To Be A Zombie Show Extra
You can't be too extra as an extra.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
On April 22, 1981, an Ohio teenager named Randy Kobman skipped school to go to Riverfront Stadium to see the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves. He nearly didn't make it out alive.
Huffington Post's White House correspondent SV Dáte took the president by surprise when he asked "Mr President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
Polished, soft-spoken and a self-styled moderate, Jared Kushner has become his father-in-law's most dangerous enabler.
"As time passed I saw it as more of a funny situation... I guess I can laugh about it now."
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
"It was super easy actually," he says, "which was the scary part."
A group of ecologists and biologists say the world's ticks, leeches, and tapeworms need love and conservation, too. Now they've got a 12-point plan.
If you can't beat 'em, surprise the heck out of 'em.
Behind the friendship was a more complicated relationship, which now drives the former vice president to prove his partner wrong.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
An uninterruptible power supply is well worth the investment to protect your electronics from power drops and surges. This highly-rated model from CyberPower provides some proper peace of mind.
Goodbyes are for suckers.
In cities around the world, construction covers depicting the historic building underneath abound. And they're a lot harder to make than you'd think.
Fornite has been banned from both the Apple and Google app stores. But what does 1984 have to do with it?
A woman who comes from a family with dynastic wealth explains what it really feels like to profit from a profoundly unfair system.
And all your other most pressing questions for adult film legend Tasha Reign.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
An editing battle got ugly this week — and it's a sign of what's to come.
A playful seal gave a show to onlookers in Melbourne, Australia.
The presence of videos and images altered with artificial intelligence are nearly doubling every six months. But the problem might be more than meets the eye.
A homeowner in Lake Tahoe heard some noises coming from their backyard and had the most delightful surprise.
New emails detail drained ponds, salvaged fish and a tense relationship with the Department of Homeland Security.
"Being John Malkovich" — the brainchild of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze — is still one of the great modern American films. However, what it meant to me at the time of release is not what it means to me now.
Travis Kalanick is throwing (outdoor) parties, private-jet owners are hopping from safe zone to safe zone, and dinner party hosts are administering 15-minute COVID-19 rapid tests — all business as usual. "Coronavirus is a poor person's virus," says one source.
Records obtained by BuzzFeed News show agents monitored protesters' social media and braced for battle.
There are a zillion reasons why I have been mourning the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen. The one that hurts most is that the slow, drawn-out death of one of the most joyful YouTube channels on the internet could have easily been prevented.
Two documentaries, "Big Fur" and "Stuffed," set out to show that this sticky-fingered branch of natural history is full of beauty and wonder. Do they succeed? Our reviewer, who knows a lot more about the subject than he ought to, says yes.
Twenty years after her moment in the Hollywood spotlight, the famed water-safety activist has not slowed down.
If Hans Hildenbrand's photographs look staged, it's because they were, "not for reasons of propaganda, but rather because the film he was working with wasn't sensitive enough to capture movement."
PowerPoint activism is everywhere on Instagram. Why do these posts look so familiar?
Access to organ transplants is harder than ever in the United States. How did it get this bad?
Good thing nobody's predicting a huge surge in mail any time soon.
You already know Harriet Tubman — here are nine other heroes who smuggled fugitives to freedom on the Underground Railroad.
These linguistic mash-ups are at high risk of extinction. The race to save them is a matter of time, with more at stake than words.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss went on Wish to see how good are the cheapest tech products he could find on the site, including a $1 tablet.
Neuroscientists are scrutinizing huge piles of data to learn how brains create emotions and other internal states such as aggression and desire.
Russell Kirsch may not be a name that you immediately recognize, but his contributions to computer science made digital imaging possible.
The Budget Boyz sweded the trailer for the 2000s action film with a lot of creativity and barely any budget.
With more and more people taking the risk of venturing out into public during the coronavirus pandemic, it's useful to know what the likelihood is that you'll bump into someone with COVID-19 while you're out and about. Here's an informative data visualization that approximates the risks for various public places.
Make sure you look both ways, twice, before turning onto the road.
Ten years later, Scott's ex-girlfriend remains the secret MVP of a movie full of worthy candidates.
"While she's on the national stage, and while people continue to attack her, we're gonna respond," said Eric Bazail-Eimil, a student at Georgetown and member of the #KHive.
The renditions we least expect are sometimes the best ones.
