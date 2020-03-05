Kevin James Inserts Himself Into 'The Notebook' And Hilariously Demands Ryan Gosling Give Him A Sound Check
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Millions of people waited until the last possible moment before deciding to vote for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. I talked to the first one of them I could find (my dad) to figure out what they were thinking.
Every group needs a worrier, a shit-stirrer, a calendar-checker, a party animal, a "don't sweat it"-sayer and a stoner to be functioning and balanced.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
For Grimes, dating Musk isn't a contradiction of her leftist values.
Hyundai has designed its latest Prophecy concept car to look like a "perfectly weathered stone", opting for smooth lines and curves over complexity.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
Computer scientists established a new boundary on computationally verifiable knowledge. In doing so, they solved major open problems in quantum mechanics and pure mathematics.
"I knew nothing, I was new to the scene. I was just his type," says a woman who accused a well-known poster on the website FetLife of sexual assault.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
Rita Charon is teaching a generation of health care providers to listen better and fight the fatigue of 15-minute appointments — with the help of literature.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
As the virus infects multiple families in New York, Jewish schools and synagogues shut down.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
Vulture's running record of the best horror movies of 2020 so far, including After Midnight, The Invisible Man, Color Out of Space, and more.
Simply sitting in a cinema to watch a movie can expose people to the equivalent of one to 10 cigarettes' worth of secondhand smoke, according to a new chemical analysis.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
Tito's forced to repeatedly tell customers that no, despite online "recipes," its vodka won't kill germs if used in hand sanitizer.
A complex restoration project in Gorongosa National Park is allowing scientists to study what happens when you unleash predators on an ecosystem that has learned to live without them.
I never saw exceptional "hard work" or "intelligence" among the members of the class I was born into.
We know it's hard. Try these four tricks to help limit the number of times you touch your face each day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
An outbreak of a new virus that emerged in China about two months ago has now infected more than 93,000 people globally and has claimed over 3,000 lives.
In South America's biggest club soccer competition the match ended 1-1, but it could've been a different story.
A University of North Carolina scientist who has been chasing viruses for decades may hold the key to a cure.
Most families chose traditional dispositions like burial or cremation for their pets. Less frequently, they may choose something untraditional, like taxidermy. This would be the first time we've ever worked with clients who requested cryogenic preservation.
Falling ice doomed this unfortunate driver's windshield.
From Amelia Earhart to Beyoncé and Eva Perón to Malala, meet 100 women who defined the last century.
Hopes were high last year, with so many well-qualified female candidates. Now we're down to one, and she's on her way out. What happened?
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.
Photographer Esther Horvath can spend up to seven months per year in pitch black darkness with no phone and no satellite connection. Why, you ask? To document scientists who collect data regarding climate change.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign, a bitter blow for a senator who was long seen by prominent Democrats as headed for the White House.
After decades among the hidden homeless, Dominic Van Allen dug himself a bunker beneath a public park. But his life would get even more precarious.
The making of a Koto Fukuyama, a 13-stringed harp-like instrument, is a very involved process
Oprah's Book Club chose "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell as its March pick, positioning it to be one of the biggest debuts of the year. A few months later, amidst a controversy surrounding its January pick, "American Dirt," they dropped it.
My mom is a family practice doctor in the Bay Area, where some of the earliest US coronavirus cases appeared. I gave her a call this past weekend to ask: wait, how worried should I actually be?
An unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Mitch Daniels has frozen Purdue's tuition — at less than $10,000 — for seven straight years.
This week on "Reply All," listener Tyler Gillett recalls an un-Googleable song from his childhood — even the lyrics and the melody — and reaches out to PJ Vogt for help.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
For one: buy and subsequently delete Twitter dot com (that would cost more than $1 billion but it would be worth it).
The human brain is one of the most complex objects in the known universe — and scientists are starting to unlock more of its mysteries.
