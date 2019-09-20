Keegan-Michael Key Delivers An Impassioned Debut 'SNL' Monologue
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
Smart grids were supposed to come to the rescue a long time ago.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
The "Mad Men" sets were an homage to Gerald Luss, who designed the Time & Life offices in 1959. At 95, he is still designing.
It's time to prepare for a new and better normal than your pre-pandemic life.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
Carlette Duffy felt both vindicated and excited. Both relieved and angry.
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
Zero deaths in some cities. Thousands in others. The pandemic's fault lines continue to widen as vaccines flow toward rich countries.
Recently, Texas took a pretty harsh stance against owners of electric vehicles by proposing Senate Bill 1728, which would punish EV owners for simply owning an EV. That sounds cliche, but in essence, this is exactly what the bill is doing while being disguised as "fairness."
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Tourists threaten the island's economic recovery by ignoring Covid protocols, including refusing to wear masks and even making a porn film
The peer-to-peer payments app leaves everyone from ordinary people to the most powerful person in the world exposed.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
The veteran supermodel is contesting the will of her late husband, Ric Ocasek — and writing herself a splashy new chapter.
This week's characters include a congressman who said the Capitol riot was just like a regular tourist visit, a newspaper that couldn't recognize a clearly recognizable actor and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, from Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" to the Martin Luther King documentary "MLK/FBI."
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
My journey into the new center of the GOP's political universe.
If there is one word for Christopher Stringer's 22-year career at Apple, it might be "unsung."
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses.
A spokesman led the international media to believe that Israeli forces had entered Gaza. They hadn't. But the army wanted Hamas to think they had.
Here's the process of making a bar glass completely from scratch.
She found something different than skepticism.
"It was shocking when it was an actual bomb."
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase. The hoard of gasoline in back exploded, setting both the car and its driver alight.
The majority of anti-vaccine claims on social media trace back to a small number of influential figures, according to researchers.
During a ride on the Slingshot, a man suddenly realizes he should have taken his fake tooth out before going on the ride.
Since it first went into production in 2018, the much-delayed mystery thriller "The Woman In The Window" has appeared increasingly doomed. Nicholas Barber looks at the films that are troubled from the start.
Brandon Pope, a former aide to Doug Lamborn, accuses the Colorado congressman of recklessly endangering his staff.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for anyone who has a fear of heights.
Has the Republican Party found its post-Trump ideology?
An entire generation is getting older without growing up.
Here's one of the best explanations of Hilbert's paradox of the Grand Hotel.
With "Jigsaw," the ninth "Saw" movie, hitting theaters on May 14, we're ranking every twist ending in the long-running horror franchise's history.
Why allergies only became a fixture of our lives after the 1970s.