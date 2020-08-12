Extreme Kayaker Attempts To Fit Through A Terrifyingly Narrow Gorge On The El Rio Claro
"About as narrow, committing, and epic as it ever gets," Dane Jackson says of a river run he made on the formidable El Rio Claro in Chilé.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
The presidential race is in many ways just getting started.
These eight games are all quite different, but are unified by being single-player, story-focused experiences
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
His message is what so many desperate people want to hear right now. It's also dangerous.
Forget Amazon and Fresh Direct. Turkey's Getir brings groceries to your doorstep in about 10 minutes.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
A long obsession with Mars makes all the other worlds seem a little neglected.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
The game's long, weird, elitist history provides some clues.
She had to be tough to make it to the top. But that doesn't excuse alleged abuses of those on the bottom.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
In my synthetic chemistry lab, we have worked out how to convert the red pigment in common bricks into a plastic that conducts electricity, and this process enabled us to turn bricks into electricity storage devices.
Well, that was quite an exit.
Following months of development, Microsoft is finally ready to release the Surface Duo for real, and after learning more about it, I feel like the Surface Duo is so much more than just a dual-screen gadget or even Microsoft's first Android phone.
Kaufman became famous writing self-conscious films in a self-conscious time. In his début novel, he reminds us of the — and blind spots — of a generation.
YouTuber omri knew he shouldn't reply, but he felt he was on the cusp of a true caper.
How the United States abetted mass murder to save the world from communism
I think we've all been pretty dazzled by the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 hypercar — and I normally find that word kind of eye-rollish, but in this case I think it's justified.
Many people have old CD/DVDs with data that are unreadable. Michael from Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery gives an incredibly useful explainer for making them readable again.
In "It Was All a Lie," one of the GOP's campaign operatives turns on the party he once helped build.
Her record, already scrutinized when she ran for president, is sure to be under the microscope once again as she adds her name to the Democratic ticket.
For some of President Trump's loudest cheerleaders, it was a story too good to check out: Black Lives Matters protesters in Portland, Ore., had burned a stack of Bibles, and then topped off the fire with American flags. There was even a video to prove it.
Back in February, a enterprising janitor made a ice rink painting of an iPhone.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
"Turns out, pretty much everything we know in optics is out of the window."
We only have one question: WHY?
If we want to get close to the Sun — and for the sake of this question we do — we're going to need something that can withstand a lot of heat.
"Keeping the good Internet alive" — one open sourced, algorithm-less site at a time.
It's a showdown you'll probably only see in Florida.
"Are you on drugs? Are you high? No one gets to touch the coat!" GQ's Gabriella Paiella interviews Matthew Rhys.
How did the Internet get so bad?
It's unusual for sports teams in countries outside of the United States to play their national anthems before games. How did it become a staple in the United States?
For the first time in my adult life, I have a few months of rent in my savings account.
Research hints that the energy-generating organelles of cells may play a surprisingly pivotal role in mediating anxiety and depression.
Most "as seen on TV" products are pretty unnecessary inventions, but the Trumpy Bear might take the cake for being both completely unnecessary and deeply strange.
When a fine dining restaurant erected domes for outdoor dining, reaction was swift: The striking structures exemplify everything that's inequitable about San Francisco, many people said.
Your patriarchy is showing, sir.
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
You can't really define it, but you know it when you see it, right? A handy guide to distinguishing the notoriously slippery concept from its distant cousins coincidence, satire, parody and paradox.
Many COVID-19 patients may be dying from their immune response to the virus, not from the virus itself. Can science figure out how to save them?
Here's a fun way of doing multiplication that we never knew existed before.
One of the many fascinating discoveries uncovered by independent researchers in the nearly 60 years of investigation into the murder of President John F. Kennedy, is the revelation that numerous people had foreknowledge of the assassination.
Harris is the first Asian American and the first Black woman in American history to be a general election candidate for president or vice president for either of the two major political parties.
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
