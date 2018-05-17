Goalkeeper Misses A Kick And Concedes The Most Embarrassing Own Goal Possible
In the World Cup qualifying game between Haiti and Canada, Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger's humiliating blunder resulted in an own goal.
In the World Cup qualifying game between Haiti and Canada, Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger's humiliating blunder resulted in an own goal.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
On our isolated commune, we kids were taught that the world was about to end. But my world ended when I was told to leave. (From 2019)
In the World Cup qualifying game between Haiti and Canada, Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger's humiliating blunder resulted in an own goal.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The more you know!
A mega-couple, an apartment hunt, and a lot of rebounding: these two are singlehandedly funding gossip rags across America.
How a simple Instagram caption became a queer battleground.
Ziwe found herself the center of a culture war about race, as Megyn Kelly tweeted an angry letter from a parent that complained that her show, which she said "exemplifies hate speech against white women," was aired in the classroom.
Research shows that five work hours a day can improve productivity and bolster wellbeing. There's only one thing holding companies back
The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long been a source of morbid fascination in rival South Korea, which sits in the shadow of Kim's 1.2-million-strong army and his growing arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles.
Two siblings saw a pup in the car next door and tried getting its attention. They did — but also regretted the decision because of what happened next.
Driving the Ferrari SF90 is a chance to experience the battery-powered, eerily quiet future of supercars.
"SunForceOceanLife" is a hand-crocheted, walkable maze of yellow, orange, and green threads that stretch 79 feet across the gallery and spiral 12 feet in the air.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"She might be the sorriest excuse for a congresswoman we ever had," Kimmel quipped.
A flowing, connected interior — once a fringe experiment of American architectural modernism — has became ubiquitous, and beloved. But it promises a liberation from housework that remains a fantasy. (From 2018)
A breakdown of how the Trans-European Transport Network will cut through a mountain to bring a transportation link from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean Sea.
Project Veritas known for undercover operations against media organizations and political groups
The Lesbian Bar Project ambassador shares memories of wild nights out.
A Greenpeace protester is lucky to be alive after a failed stunt injured two, and nearly got him shot down by anti-terror marksmen.
We love having fresh green onions year-round, so this incredibly easy home growing kit deserves a spot on counter.
Drew Magary talks with two titans of automotive design to find out why new cars all look so generic.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Seth Everman shows off the many music genres you can play Nirvana's signature song on a synth.
Reconsidering the meaning of Maverick.
Get three of these superb classic t-shirts from Forty Five, and you'll save 10 bucks at checkout.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture-wicking — need we say more?
Conan O'Brien unearthed this funny clip of ScarJo from 1994 as a terrible speller.
We don't need professional politeness. We need honesty.
Paleontologists analyzed two skulls and made the call, but aren't sure about the exact type of animal they've discovered.
Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker went off script during a report about the weather, and said she was being muzzled by her network, and would be airing her grievances with Project Veritas.
Five proposed bills from US lawmakers will take on Big Tech — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google — by making it harder for them to acquire new businesses and force them to even the playing field.
Good news always comes with a side of bad news.
Roger Waters was not amused by Mark Zuckerberg's request to use Pink Floyd's signature song in an ad campaign.
The return of facial freedom might come with some downsides, like a resurgence in cases of the common cold and the flu.
"I chose to be that guy who didn't issue the apology," says Daniel Elder. "Things went from there and it wasn't good."
Watch the blokes over at Garage 54 take the tried and tested Lada Riva and fix it atop a spring body — making it the Monster Lada Riva.
For all the gold and GOAT talk, it's easy to forget that this is a woman who redefined the limits of what the human body is capable of while carrying the mental burden of competing for an organization that failed to protect its athletes—including her—from a documented culture of abuse.
In the United States, organizations where employees have been largely working from home for the past 16 months are having a mild freak-out.
"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" might be 30 years old, but its visual effects were so complicated and fantastic, it's a serious challenge to replicate. These VFX artists attempted to try.
His answers were… interesting.
Your membership gets you more than free two-day shipping. Here's what you may be missing.
Inspectors discovered a major crack on the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge near Memphis, Tennessee. Here's how close it came to total structural collapse.
Big Oil has made small forays into the world of Instagram influencer marketing — but if history is any indication, they're just getting started.
The Instagram account "Passenger Shaming" compiles public freakouts at airports and bad airplane behavior.
"Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic ― which was more than likely caused by science," Stewart said on Colbert's first in-studio show since the beginning of the pandemic
The rapper and star of FX's surprise hit "Dave" opens up about his regrets, what drives him, and the powerful source of all his anxieties. (Hint: It's in his pants.)
From Ken Jennings to Buzzy Cohen, who is up to the impossible task of replacing Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"? We offer up our choices here.