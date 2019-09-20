Jordan Klepper Confronts Matt Gaetz On The Anniversary Of January 6 And Asks Him An Uncomfortable Question
Jordan Klepper went back to Washington DC on the anniversary of the Capitol riot and ran into Congressman Matt Gaetz.
When I consider it, I just feel so anxious.
Naples, Italy, has often been called the most dangerous city in the world. Locals brush off the generic label, but some do get honest about the region — like a mother who decided to move away — while others give a frank assessment of what life is really like out there.
What changes are here to stay — and which ones are coming down quicker than peel-and-stick wallpaper? Ahead, experts share the four apartment renting trends that are on their way out.
You can't control everything, but making sure of certain things will help moving with your plants a breeze.
Dr. Morgan Levine, a professor who specializes in the biology of aging, answers a bunch of questions about the human aging process and how we can control it.
This is probably the highest top-speed a regular sports car can hit on the German motorway.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski proves why the Flat Iron steak is the perfect combination of beefy flavor and tenderness on your plate — if that's what you're looking for.
Brown Windsor soup was reportedly a favorite of the Queen. The only problem? It may not have existed.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jomboy takes a deep dive into the most controversial call during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama.
Fast-food frequenters swear by their favorite joint, but have you ever wondered which one is the most popular? You might be surprised.
How this megatropolis of 37 million people is unrivaled in its attention to detail.
The pandemic inarguably transformed the way the community uses the platform.
At a summer camp for kids from conflict zones, I met my brave, funny friend Aseel. He was Palestinian. I was Israeli. When he was killed by police, my hope for our future died with him.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Julie Nolke attempts to explain the current dystopia we're going through to her previous self in August 2021.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country's immigration minister decided on Friday to cancel his visa for a second time.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
James Eagle crunched the COVID hospitalization numbers from Our World in Data and plotted them on an animated chart. Things certainly take a turn.
In the aughts, the actor was pummeled by the press for partying and plastic surgery. Now, she wants everyone to just move on.
With a printing speed of 380mm/h, this project claims to be the fastest top-down 3D resin printer.
Jimmy Kimmel quizzed some men on the streets of Los Angeles about what they knew about the female body and it did not go well.
After Twitter user @thatsgoodweb tweeted a photo of the "milk house," the unique, dairy-inspired home began picking up steam on social media, with plenty of newfound fans delighted by it.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
How this one satellite photo of the Earth at night explains a lot about humanity. (From 2019)
We are far past the point of hoping that this variant will spare us.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
Not every Valentine's Day gift needs to be jewelry or hand-painted portraits. We can have a little fun too.
What is it about this face that compels Hollywood screenwriters to write "Peter" over and over and over again?
Whether they were guilty of having potty mouths or stealing shoes, these animals found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
I spent 20 years covering America's secret detention regime. Torture was always the subtext.
A team of YouTubers realize they made a critical engineering fail when they take their converted water tank submarine out for a spin.
A new study finds discussion of Reconstruction "partial" or "non-existent" in almost all state social studies standards.
You can't wash the N95, KN95 or KF94 masks — so here's how to efficiently reuse them.
The team at Bon Appetit teach you how to up your snack game with stuff like Tomato-Chili popcorn, Maras Pepper Popcorn, Spiced Marshmallow Popcorn Bars and more.
Critics say the "everything store" does too much. Is 2022 the year antitrust hawks come for Amazon?
The comedian perpetuates the idea that straight Black men have it worse than any other group of Black people — including Black women and LGBTQ+ Black people.
Not a single soul in the club was enthused when the 44-year-old DJ stopped the music and waved his phone around to show off an eponymous doodle.
Images of men wearing a blue medical face mask perceived as being the most attractive
Air Force enlistee Katelyn Lucille Day, 29, planned to poison the father of her newborn child with fentanyl. But fate, and federal agents, eventually intervened.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is great with both a bat and a baseball, but what are his biggest creature comforts when he's off the field?