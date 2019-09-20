Jon Stewart Breaks Down Why Paying Interns Was A Game Changer For 'The Daily Show'
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
If anyone had any doubts about the Tesla Model X Plaid, here's how it does head to head with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO.
Four dancers, all plaintiffs in a bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit against a charismatic teacher and his world-famous ballerina wife, speak out together for the first time.
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
The 15-time major champion will tee off in the first round at Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday morning at 10:34 am.
Police found five fetuses in the home of an anti-abortion activist last week. Turns out they had 115.
Everyone wants to live near Central Park. Here's the cheapest available apartment that's nearby.
The first known flight of Lockheed Martin's HAWC was kept quiet in an effort to avoid worsening relations with Russia.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
"Over the course of this 60 day fitness challenge, I got stronger and saw noticeable improvements in my pushups and pull-ups. I am really happy with my at home workout routine and my overall body transformation," he said.
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Here's how TB12 does it.
A study finds that Instagram failed to act on 90 percent of abuse sent via direct message to five high-profile influencers on the platform, including actress Amber Heard.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"It was a certain manner of soul searching that I had done. I had changed enough as a person to where it felt like it would be a beautiful thing to have another chance," said Frusciante who rejoined RHCP for their new record "Unlimited Love."
Save up to 35% on this classic digital pet. Maybe this time around it'll last longer than a week.
The comedian and actor delivered an impersonation of what Denzel Washington would've said to Will Smith off stage at the award show.
New images leaked on Twitter show what everyone seems to have been pointing to — no more notches.
Sure, hundreds of Bentleys and Porsches died, but what about that 1996 Prelude?
"Is that not the saddest damn thing you've ever seen in your life?" Kimmel quipped.
This week, Twitter served up the chaos, and we're just passing it on. You're welcome.
The Indian Premier League, with its corruption scandals and over-the-top entertainment, is the richest cricket club in the world.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Okay, there are a few more scenes of women interacting in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy than this video shows, but the point stands: there aren't many.
Compromised data includes full names and brokerage portfolio values.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
Liverpool's Andy Robertson had the best response when a reporter asked about the opposing fans throwing lighters at him during the game.
Amanda Seyfried told Jimmy Fallon the exhaustive process it took to master that infamous Elizabeth Holmes' voice in "The Dropout."
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.
Professional sports at its finest folks.
It's time to make official what many of us already know to be true: that Fox is one of pop culture's most fascinating figures, and a paragon of celebrity.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
That's it. That's the video.
We're allegedly in the Golden Age of Male Nudity in movies and on TV, but if all those hogs are prosthetics, what are we really looking at?
Jenny Slate is bringing her stop-motion anthropomorphic shell to the silver screen as "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" comes to theaters on June 24.
Yes, it's worth it to fry up battered slices of pizza in hot oil. You'll see why.
Judd Apatow explains the origin of the most notorious scene from his acclaimed 2005 comedy and how the woman playing the waxer lied about her credentials.
Documents and official statements obtained by The War Zone provide a wealth of new Air Force One-related information.
Your desktop might be currently completely cluttered beyond control — here's a pro-tip popularized by TikToker @destonseah that might dramatically change your life for the better.
The working title is "Killing Old People Club".
28 years after his death, Kurt Cobain's impact on culture continues to reverberate. In April 1993, Cobain spoke to MuchMusic in one of the most extensive interviews from his final days.
The passage of time has done little to soften the blow the world felt 27 years ago this week. (From 2019)
Everything you think you know about bonsai trees is wrong.
The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla — and the richest person in the world — is obsessed with his version of free speech.
Barack Obama brought down the house at the White House on Tuesday when he referred to President Joe Biden as "Vice President."
Production shouldn't be allowed to lie to contestants this much…
"Sunrise" host Natalie Barr had the best reaction when a weather segment, that took place at a bachelorette party, went full monty.
Somewhere in Brighton, a mysterious man with a cult following is making handcrafted clothing that fashion die-hards and celebrities like Jeremy Strong love.
Prices on certain food items are expected to grow by four percent this year, according to a US Department of Agriculture prediction.