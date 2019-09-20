Johnny Knoxville Reveals How The 'Jackass' Stunts Took A Visible Toll On His Body
Osaka was fined for skipping media duties following her first-round win.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"We haven't had an exciting new cereal in what feels like 100 hundred years," says Oliver, who then proceeds to explain why the Cheerios' Twitter makes his blood boil.
Sand, sun and COVID screenings at the front desk: hot beach summer is here.
Scientists have now made the most accurate measurement to-date of different atomic clocks, potentially getting closer to redefining a second.
Musician Fernando Ufret has found the perfect use for TikTok — posting Cartman covers of popular tunes.
The Danish actor best known for roles in "Casino Royale" and "Hannibal" was a former dancer. And it's pronounced "Mass."
Coinbase is banning salary negotiation and speeding up equity payouts.
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"
As Joe Biden tries to steer the US towards 100 percent renewable energy, communities like Burlington, Vermont offer a potential roadmap to achieve that goal.
The slow quake — the longest ever recorded — ended in disaster in 1861. Experts are racing to find today's equivalents.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
One is pretty chill. The other one is decidedly not.
Ever wonder why the strain "Girl Scout Cookies" is now called "GSC"? Or why "Gorilla Glue" is now "GG #4"? Our legal columnist explains the ins and outs of trademark infringements in relation to the cannabis industry.
It'll take three missions just to collect and bring back a little over two pounds of Martian soil.
When female students were allowed to attend a clinical lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital, chaos ensued among the men.
There are many ways to create stunning landscape images, from embracing old methods to trying new things we've not yet considered.
"Who says I have to obey you?"
West Virginia's New River Gorge, America's newest national park, is rich in natural and human history, and it's also a world-class destination for rafting, mountain biking and rock climbing.
Researchers are investigating whether so-called supertasters might have an edge against severe infections.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Researchers say the first steps toward mind-reading and perception-manipulating technologies have already arrived. Through a concept called "neuro rights," they want to put in place safeguards for our most precious biological possessions: our mind.
It turned out that after the past year and change, I needed a new type of narrative.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Ovens can vary in temperature wildly — resulting in either under or over baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
These Huckberry-exclusive pants are a bit like a bougie sweatpant. No, they're not going to replace jeans, but they're comfy and nice for casual wear.
Ikea revolutionized home furnishing, now it wants to lead the sustainable revolution by giving products a second life.
If you're spending a significant part of your day standing in place, do yourself a big favor: Buy an anti-fatigue mat.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
Scientists mapped regions where new coronaviruses may be most likely to spread from wildlife to people.
In this piece, we discuss the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art.
Busya the dog wanted to jump ship, but was fortunately stopped.
Is it always a problem when two drinks becomes four or more drinks?
A small group of demonstrators gathered outside hatWRKS to protest the patches that had been on sale for $5 each.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
My time in prison — where I was one of the youngest — was frightening. Violence was everywhere. I tried to mask my fear by acting tough and ended up in solitary for nearly two weeks.
Cardio is good for you. Who knew?
When the best singer in the world is actually a parrot.
A study found that Western males' sperm counts declined 50% between 1973 and 2011. Is it time to panic about human extinction? Probably not yet.
Despite the widespread changes in work that the COVID-19 pandemic has engendered, some bosses are acting like everything's the same as it ever was.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.
New signs of the nation's expanding recovery from the pandemic crop up every day, but for millions of women in the U.S. the economic punch of COVID may never be over.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school.
The puppy runs so fast down the trail that he actually becomes airborne for a second.
A new book dissects the entertainingly evolutionary roots of intoxication.
The seventy years that separated us might as well have been a thousand. But the photographs transported my great-grandparents out of their world and into mine.
Here's a fascinating behind-the-scenes of the job training for a drill instructor.