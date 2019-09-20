Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Roasts QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Still Waiting For JFK Jr. In Dallas
Jimmy Kimmel is still flabbergasted by QAnon believers still gathering in Dallas to see if JFK Jr. (or even JFK!) will show up.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Stealing first base is not a thing that is supposed to happen in a normal baseball game. Here's how Jean Segura pulled off the impossible.
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards celebrate wildlife in comical poses. The 2021 winners were announced Tuesday.
After seeing a man who saved a baby from falling win French citizenship, two mad British lads think they've found a way around Brexit themselves.
This loving remake of the 2007 Nintendo DS classic might just be the first 'Pokémon' re-release aimed at Gen Z instead of millennials.
More people are drinking coffee while working from home. Here's how to efficiently consume it for maximum productivity.
Thomas Randele lived quietly in the suburbs. Now authorities say he was Theodore Conrad who walked away with a fortune in 1969.
I don't know how I can look her in the eye again.
Since Trump's presidency, the mogul's net worth has sunk but he's far from poor. Here's a breakdown of his wealth portfolio.
From delicious rocks to tickling rats, the theme of the week is, decidedly and simply: chaos.
There is a long tradition of artists depicting the grotesque — but no one quite like MeatCanyon, aka Hunter Hancock, a YouTuber who warps childhood characters into lessons on the horrors of living.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Kitchen sponge on the bathroom mirror? Truly cursed.
A surprising number of television shows have ended with the sudden appearance of dinosaurs, demons and that tired old trope of shooting your lead into outer space.
Tommy Cimato explains in great detail what each combination of the onboard airplane chimes mean and the one particular combo you should be aware of.
But green bean casserole is fine — these are the rules of flying with a Thanksgiving feast.
I've always disliked fraternities, for obvious reasons. But now, I am genuinely terrified of them after learning about a practice called "hogging."
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
Peter Parker stares down Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, the Green Goblin and the Lizard in the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The Marvel film is coming to theaters on December 17.
Dionne Warwick and the Sour Patch Kids have had enough.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Aubrey Plaza has a new children's book, "The Legend of the Christmas Witch," out and explained to Seth Meyers how she commits to the bit and plays the part in real life.
The Floor Area Ratio zoning rule determines how much floor area you can have in your building relative to the size of your lot. Here's how 432 Park exploited a loophole to soar higher than any other residential building in New York City.
Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.
Cost-cutting, corporate arrogance and a new plane that was supposed to be easy to fly.
Oprah Winfrey shared a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Adele's "Hello" during a concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — but she got tripped up on the chorus.
If you've got a regular ol' skillet in your kitchen, you can change it into a proper stove-top grill in a heartbeat thanks to this successful project.
About one in five health-care workers has left medicine since the pandemic started. This is their story—and the story of those left behind.
We divided the greatest quarterback of all time's 21-year career and evaluated all three eras independent from each other to make judgments.
Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.
Everyone loved "That 70s Show," so you'd expect a spin-off about the subsequent totally radical decade would also be a hit. You would be wrong.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko gave the goal-stopping performance of a lifetime.
You may see them walking up Kingsland Road like they're on their way to Whiskey-a-Go-Go, but they're actually just off down the pub.
Downtown Los Angeles' Staples Center, one of the more iconic sports and music venues built in the last 25 years, is getting a new name.
Jason Alexander explains that the making of a "Seinfeld" episode involved a lot of making stuff up as they went along. But he never imagined that he'd be memorizing a story about taking a golf ball out of a whale's blowhole minutes before taping.
Everyone's got a go-to memory or fantasy that they wank to, but we're only just discovering how those memories culminate in your daily afternoon fap.
The far-right Arizona congressman, who was the keynote speaker at a white nationalist conference earlier this year, has not apologized for the video.
Ben Curtis returned as the pitchman for the computer technology company.
"I have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity," Bila quipped.
Is Anderson's new movie a pitch-perfect time capsule of young love in Hollywood in the '70s, or an underwhelming attempt at his own "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"?
Watch Zendaya briefly look over her shoulder a couple of times in the 2 hour, 35 minute sci-fi epic.
Adam Driver went to Comic-Con once and revealed to Graham Norton that it was not a pleasant experience for him.
Our country's legal history renders the teen's case familiar if not inevitable.
Leonardo DiCaprio tries desperately to save humanity from a comet in the upcoming disaster comedy by Adam McKay coming to Netflix on December 24.
Experts admit that resumes are still the "primary piece of currency that's used" when judging applicants, so here's how to make yours stand out.
Take your cereal with you, and keep the sog away all day long.