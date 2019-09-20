Jimmy Kimmel Had The Best Reaction To Donald Trump Jr.'s Call For Anti-Vaxx Protests
Jimmy Kimmel had a devastating response to Donald Trump Jr. suggesting Americans should resist vaccine mandates.
Jimmy Kimmel had a devastating response to Donald Trump Jr. suggesting Americans should resist vaccine mandates.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Have you ever been flummoxed by something that your parents despised? This viral Twitter thread asked the internet about the most confounding things people's parents hated — and some of the answers were truly hilarious.
The golf star admits that he had to "climb Mt. Everest one more time," after his previous injury and he did. "This time around I don't have the body to climb it. And that's okay."
Jimmy Kimmel had a devastating response to Donald Trump Jr. suggesting Americans should resist vaccine mandates.
"He doesn't represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele," Lara Logan claims in wake of Omicron concerns
After a busy year, morticians let loose at their annual gathering in Nashville.
Tom Scott visits with the townsfolk of Bridgwater as they commemorate Guy Fawkes Day by lighting fireworks over their head and it's the most insane tradition you'll ever see.
Redditors unearthed the time a prankster had the time of their life dressed up as a T-Rex inside Chicago's Field Museum — and then mourned Sue in the lobby. (From February 2016)
Aswad Khan declined to become an FBI informant. His friends began getting questioned at the U.S. border.
This video might change the way you think you know how bicycles actually function.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
The surfing banana headrests? The wine cooler? The rear window sex bed portal? Exceptional.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jason Alexander knew he was never going to get the role of George Costanza so he just had fun during his try out.
Presenting the ultimate bird-feeder pecking order.
Here's a sneak peek of the year's most hotly anticipated film, the remake to the iconic 1961 musical, coming to theaters on December 10.
While Chris Cuomo has previously said he had helped in his brother's response to the sexual harassment scandal, a new batch of text messages released by Attorney General Letitia James show how far he went.
Sharbat Gula's story continues to be symbolic of the challenges Afghans face.
Former smuggler Pieter Tritton explains how he'd pick up kilo of cocaine for around $700 each in South America, nefariously obtain chemicals to process it and then distribute it into the world.
Amazon still has loads of top-brands on sale during Cyber Week, so there's still time to get your holiday shopping done on a budget.
The IIT Bombay and Stanford University alum joined the company a decade ago as an engineer, became CTO in 2017 and succeeded Jack Dorsey as CEO in November 2021.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Pyramiden is one of the weirdest ghost towns in the world.
The records contained data on 2,300 flights among four private jets registered to Epstein between 1998 and 2020. Most of them had appeared in Insider's searchable database of all known flights connected to Epstein.
From seasonal treats to all-around great blends, here are 12 great gifts for the coffee and tea lovers in your life.
Charles Cornell hilariously plays the "12 Days Of Christmas" like you've never heard before. (From December 2019)
In the interest of public service and self-loathing, I spent roughly 11 hours of my own time going through 10 years of Dorsey's tweets. (From March 2016)
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
The former F1 driver had a catastrophic accident in Bahrain, in 2020, when he hit the curb and his car exploded, leaving him stranded in a torched car. Grosjean has since returned to racing outside F1 and recounts what being stuck in a literal ball of fire felt like.
Sources tell Guardian Trump pressed lieutenants at Willard hotel in Washington about ways to delay certification of election result.
Top-rated hoodies, sleek barware, sturdy winter boots and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
The holidays are just around the corner and you might be wondering why you still can't find an Xbox or PS5 anywhere.
He's only been CEO for just a few hours.
Andrew Callaghan learns why Talladega Superspeedway is a place where Democrats and Kyle Busch dare not go.
Famous presidential portraits, literary masterpieces and iconic tourist destinations all make the list of amazing unfinished projects.
Artists are taking care of their health like never before, especially post-pandemic. Here are their secrets.
Stephen Merchant shares an extraordinarily cringeworthy story about a doctor's inappropriate selfie.
A lightly used Tesla Model Y costs almost $8,000 more than a brand new one.
Billions of these tiny plastic pellets are floating in the ocean, causing as much damage as oil spills, yet they are still not classified as hazardous.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace took taking both sides of an issue to new heights on Sunday as she went from dismissing vaccines on Fox News to singing their praises on CNN.
The game's narrative director explains how it nailed a game where nobody ever shuts up.
A former co-worker accused the men of wiretapping their colleagues, hacking foreign governments and stealing trade secrets. It wasn't true, but the allegations still follow them.
Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and hundreds of Broadway workers and fans lit up Duffy Square in Manhattan's theatre district with a beautiful tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim, who passed away on November 26, 2021.
The "Don't Look Up" director weighs in on everything under the sun, from his comedy roots to his breakup with Will Ferrell to the sun itself. If only we'd let him write his own lede.
"The Storyteller" has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, and it has a shocking 4.8/5-star average. Grohl truly is the GOAT.
Dave Grohl can make any song into a Dave Grohl classic and he takes things up to 11 with this cover of Lisa Loeb's signature song.
David R Chan's decades of dining at 8,000 Chinese eateries has taught him about America and himself.
Logan and Kendall Roy would definitely survive "A Quiet Place," as long as they're mad at each other.