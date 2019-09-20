Popular
OUT OF CONTROL

There's been a lot of talk about how unaffordable housing has become in many US cities, but cities worldwide are reflecting a similar trend. Here are ten cities around the globe with severely unaffordable housing markets.

OLD CULT JUST DROPPED
esquire.com

At the age of 19, Jeff Gross fell under the sway of a much older, charismatic Svengali. Decades later, his life is unrecognizable. What the hell happened?

water THEY thinking
menshealth.com

Water-only periods of fasting aren't new, but they've been cropping up again online and it bears emphasizing: it's not a good idea to forgo food for days and only drink water, and it doesn't accomplish anything. Here's why.

